Thomas Frank returned to Brentford for the first time since becoming Tottenham Hotspur manager in the summer, and everyone agreed they would mark the occasion with a ceremonial exhibition — a 0-0 draw so thoroughly unsatisfying for both sides.

Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after returning to west London.

Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after returning to Brentford?

How did you see that game? “Two ways. I thought it was a tight, even game where we know how good Brentford have been here at home. We spoke about it before — how many good teams they’ve beaten and how many goals they’ve scored. We defended excellently, fantastic clean-sheet mentality — gave them nothing, gave nothing away — so that was the big positive thing. The negative is that we want to play better, we want to create more. The amount of unforced errors today was too big, in terms of really creating good opportunities. That’s the next level, but it was another clean sheet on the road, which is a good thing.”

On the penalty decision that went against Spurs: “I think it was 50-50. If it was given on the pitch, it would not be overturned.”

On the reception he received upon returning to Brentford: “That was, of course, a very nice moment — definitely going both ways from me to the club and the fans, and for them to me. When you are here seven years as a head coach it’s a big thing, and when you achieve a lot of magical moments together. A nice moment before the game, and then it was business as usual.”

How active will Spurs be in the January transfer window? “We are definitely out there, doing everything we can to see if we can improve the squad. It’s a difficult window, we know that. We need to make sure it’s the right one that we go for.”

Does Brennan Johnson leaving, mean someone else will come in? “No, I think that’s two different situations.”

On Brennan Johnson’s reported transfer to Crystal Palace: “Obviously there’s probably something close, but that’s it.”