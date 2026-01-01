Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Thomas Frank takes his current team, Tottenham Hotspur, to meet his former side, Brentford, on Thursday with the Bees one point ahead of Spurs in the table.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Brentford vs Spurs live updates - by Andy Edwards

Brentford starting lineup

Kelleher - Kayode, Collins, Ajer, Henry - Janelt, Henderson, Yarmoliuk - Lewis-Potter, Schade, Thiago

Spurs starting lineup

Vicario - Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence - Palhinha, Bentancur, Gray - Kudus, Odobert, Richarlison

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday (January 1)

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Keith Andrews has massively overachieved with Brentford this season as Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade have created so many problems in attack. Brentford hammered Bournemouth 4-1 last time out and are full of confidence.

Spurs scrapped to a crucial 1-0 win at Crystal Palace last time out and they needed that after a poor run of results with just one win in eight before it. They did beat Brentford 2-0 in early December and matched up well against the Bees.

Brentford team news, focus

Frank Onyeka and Dango Ouattara are away at AFCON, while Josh Dasilva, Reiss Nelson, Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are out injured. Sepp van den Berg faces a late fitness test. Brentford will look to set pieces and counters to punish any lapses in concentration from Spurs as Thiago and Schade are so direct and clinical.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs continue to be hit by injuries as James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie and Dejan Kulusevski all remain out. Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are away at AFCON but Cristian Romero is back from suspension. Xavi Simons is still suspended and Lucas Bergvall is hoping to shake off a knock.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

This will be fun and there will be plenty of chances on the counter for both teams. Spurs will just about get the win. Brentford 2-3 Spurs.