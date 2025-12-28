Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

Crystal Palace host Tottenham Hotspur in a big London derby on Sunday.

WATCH — Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur live updates - by Andy Edwards

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur live score: 0-1

Gray's first goal gives Spurs lead over Palace Archie Gray was in the right place at the right time to head in his first senior goal to give Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 lead against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

NO GOAL! Richarlison scores again but Bergvall offside in the build-up (17')

#CRYTOT – 17’ VAR OVERTURN



VAR checked the referee’s call of goal – and established that Bergvall was in an offside position in the build-up and recommended that the goal was disallowed. pic.twitter.com/biCWFHxJd2 — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) December 28, 2025

Crystal Palace starting lineup

Henderson - Clyne, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell - Lerma, Wharton, Hughes, Devenny - Pino, Mateta

Spurs starting lineup

Vicario - Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Spence - Bentancur, Gray, Bergvall - Kudus, Kolo Muani, Richarlison

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (December 28)

Venue: Selhurst Park — South London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Palace continue to punch above their weight but they were hammered 4-1 at Leeds United last time out in a shock defeat. They’re still in the hunt for European qualification and pushed Arsenal all the way a few days ago as they lost to the Gunners on penalty kicks in the League Cup quarterfinals.

Spurs are in a real pickle as they lost at home to Liverpool last weekend and imploded once again. Thomas Frank saw his captain Cristian Romero sent off for another wild decision and Spurs have been their own worst enemy at multiple times this season as they sit four points behind Palace heading into this game.

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Palace are without Ismaila Sarr who is at AFCON with Senegal, while injuries have piled up in recent weeks. USMNT defender Chris Richards suffered a nasty injury against Arsenal and is a doubt. So too is Eddie Nketiah, while Cheick Doucoure, Daniel Munoz and Daichi Kamada are all out. Wharton is the main man in midfield, Guehi holds things together at the back and the duo of Mateta and Pino have an extra load in attack.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

Spurs will be without Romero and Xavi Simons through suspension, while James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie and Dejan Kulusevski all remain out injured. Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are both away at AFCON. It’s likely that Kevin Danso comes in for Romero at the back, while Lucas Bergvall will be tasked with creating chances from midfield. Brennan Johnson, Joao Palhinha and Richarlison are all pushing to start.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

This feels like a game which Spurs will dominate and despite all of Palace’s injuries they will enjoy picking Spurs off on the counter. Crystal Palace 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur.