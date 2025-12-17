How to watch Leeds vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Leeds United hope to extend their brightest run of this promotion season when they welcome Crystal Palace to Elland Road on Saturday.

Daniel Farke’s men have were unbowed by a brutal run of fixtures and took four points from home matches versus Chelsea and Liverpool before hitting the road for a draw at Brentford in Week 16. The three-match unbeaten run in Premier League play is their longest this season.

WATCH — Leeds v Crystal Palace

Palace are coming off a home loss to Manchester City, and they find themselves winless in their last three Premier League home games. Granted the opposition has been solid in a 0-0 draw with rivals Brighton & Hove Albion before losses to Manchester United and Manchester City, but those dropped points at Selhurst Park are keeping them from a top-four spot.

Oliver Glasner’s future is in question by his own accord as Palace seek to sign him to a new contract, and the fact that the Eagles are two points out of the top four while playing into the League Cup quarterfinals with Conference League duty also on the docket is impressive. They will, however, will be without Ismaila Sarr for the next few weeks as AFCON begins in Morocco.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Crystal Palace, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday

Venue: Elland Road — Beeston

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Leeds team news, focus

OUT: Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Lukas Nmecha (calf)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Ismaila Sarr (international duty - AFCON), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Daniel Munoz (knee), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Rio Cardines (adductor) | QUESTIONABLE: Chadi Riad (knee)

Leeds vs Crystal Palace prediction

This could go in either direction, as Palace play the kind of game that Leeds will welcome. Elland Road has been in fine voice of late and you can sense that Daniel Farke’s men understand the occasion alongside their supporters. Another point away from the drop zone? Leeds 1-1 Crystal Palace.