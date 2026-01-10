Macclesfield stun holders Crystal Palace in monumental FA Cup shock: Where does it rank in history?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 WNBA Finals - Game One
WNBA and Players Association headed for status quo in CBA negotiations
Syndication: The Register Guard
How to watch Ohio State vs. Washington: TV, live stream info, storylines for Sunday’s game
NFL: JAN 04 Cardinals at Rams
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Saturday Wild Card games

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_miamifront7_260110.jpg
National title game hinges on Miami’s front seven
nbc_rtf_indianaturnaround_260110.jpg
Outlining how remarkable Indiana’s turnaround is
nbc_rtf_olemisslegacy_260110.jpg
How will Ole Miss’s season be remembered?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 WNBA Finals - Game One
WNBA and Players Association headed for status quo in CBA negotiations
Syndication: The Register Guard
How to watch Ohio State vs. Washington: TV, live stream info, storylines for Sunday’s game
NFL: JAN 04 Cardinals at Rams
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Saturday Wild Card games

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_miamifront7_260110.jpg
National title game hinges on Miami’s front seven
nbc_rtf_indianaturnaround_260110.jpg
Outlining how remarkable Indiana’s turnaround is
nbc_rtf_olemisslegacy_260110.jpg
How will Ole Miss’s season be remembered?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Macclesfield stun holders Crystal Palace in monumental FA Cup shock: Where does it rank in history?

  
Published January 10, 2026 09:32 AM

Sixth-tier Macclesfield stunned English football with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday in what may well be the biggest shock in FA Cup history.

The Silkmen play in National League North at 5,300 capacity Moss Rose, and that ground saw goals from Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts to defeat the defending holders.

MORE — FA Cup third round schedule, results | All-time winners

That makes the story even crazier, even if Palace aren’t in the richest vein of form.

Palace was rotated but started Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton in their group. They trailed 1-0 at halftime and brought on Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes, and Brennan Johnson but didn’t find a goal until Yeremy Pino’s 90th minute marker.

Sixth-tier Maidstone United upset Championship side Ipswich Town to reach the fifth round in 2024,

Where does it rank? Top FA Cup upsets of all-time

  • The 1970s saw three second-tier sides beat top division entrants in the final. Sunderland beat Leeds in 1973, Southampton shocked Manchester United in 1976, and West Ham took care of Arsenal (oof, twice on one list) in 1980.
  • League One’s Bradford City came from 2-0 down to beat Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge in 2015.
  • Fourth-tier Wrexham beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Racecourse Ground in 1992.
  • League Two side Grimsby Town beat Premier League side Southampton in the fifth round of last season’s FA Cup.
  • Top-flight side Coventry City, two years removed from winning the FA Cup, were dumped out by non-league side Sutton United in 1989.
  • League Two’s Crawley Town knocked out Premier League entrant Leeds United in 2021.
  • Wigan was a Premier League side but headed for relegation when they beat Man City to win the tournament in 2013.