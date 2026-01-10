Macclesfield stun holders Crystal Palace in monumental FA Cup shock: Where does it rank in history?

Sixth-tier Macclesfield stunned English football with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday in what may well be the biggest shock in FA Cup history.

The Silkmen play in National League North at 5,300 capacity Moss Rose, and that ground saw goals from Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts to defeat the defending holders.

MORE — FA Cup third round schedule, results | All-time winners

That makes the story even crazier, even if Palace aren’t in the richest vein of form.

Palace was rotated but started Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton in their group. They trailed 1-0 at halftime and brought on Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes, and Brennan Johnson but didn’t find a goal until Yeremy Pino’s 90th minute marker.

Sixth-tier Maidstone United upset Championship side Ipswich Town to reach the fifth round in 2024,

Where does it rank? Top FA Cup upsets of all-time