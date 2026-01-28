 Skip navigation
UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff draw: Date, how to watch, possible opponents

  
Published January 28, 2026 06:06 PM

The UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff draw includes two surprise entrants thanks to a wild 90 minutes on the final day.

Two red cards and six goals including a stoppage-time goalkeeper goal dropped Real Madrid into ninth place and out of a Round of 16 bye and pushed Benfica into the 24th and final playoff spot in rain-soaked, Lisbon-based thriller on Wednesday, January 28.

MORE — UEFA Champions League league phase final table

Now the two sides could meet again in the playoffs, if the draw has its way.

So when is the draw, who can the Premier League teams draw, and how can you watch it? Read on.

When is the UEFA Champions League playoff draw?

The knockout round phase playoff draw will be held at 6pm ET on Friday, January 30.

Which teams qualified for the UEFA Champions League playoff draw?

The following eight teams received byes into the Round of 16. They know the four possible opponents they could meet in that round, but will not have their opponent drawn until February 27.

Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
Barcelona
Chelsea
Sporting Lisbon
Manchester City

The remaining teams will be drawn against each other based on where they finished between ninth and 24th on the league phase table.

PSG or Newcastle will play Monaco or Qarabag
Club Brugge or Galatasaray will play Juventus or Atletico Madrid
Bodo/Glimt or Benfica will play Real Madrid or Inter MIlan
Borussia Dortmund or Olympiacos will play Atalanta or Bayer Leverkusen

Who will Chelsea play in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16?

As the 6th seed, Chelsea will be meet either the 11th, 12th, 21st, or 22nd seed in the Round of 16. That will be one of:

  • AS Monaco
  • Qarabag
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Newcastle United

Who will Liverpool play in the UCL Round of 16?

As the 3rd seed, Liverpool will be meet either the 13th, 14th, 19th, or 20th seed in the Round of 16. That will be one of:

  • Juventus
  • Atletico Madrid
  • Club Brugge
  • Galatasaray

Who will Arsenal play in the UCL Round of 16?

As the 1st seed, Arsenal will be meet either the 15th, 16th, 17th, or 18th seed in the Round of 16. That will be one of:

  • Atalanta
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Olympiacos

Who will Tottenham Hotspur play in the UCL Round of 16?

As the 4th seed, Tottenham will be meet either the 13th, 14th, 19th, or 20th seed in the Round of 16. That will be one of:

  • Juventus
  • Atletico Madrid
  • Club Brugge
  • Galatasaray

Who will Manchester City play in the UCL Round of 16?

As the 8th seed, Man City will be meet either the 9th, 10th, 23rd, or 24th seed in the Round of 16. That will be one of:

  • Real Madrid
  • Inter Milan
  • Bodo/Glimt
  • Benfica

UEFA Champions League playoff draw: How to watch, start time

Draw time: 12pm ET Friday (January 30)
How to watch online: Live on UEFA.com