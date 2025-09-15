UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase

The UEFA Champions League league phase is back, as 36 teams will play eight matches — four home and four away — in bids to reach the knockout rounds.

There are two paths to the Round of 16: Eight teams will qualify directly via the league phase table, while eight more will emerge from playoff ties pitting teams 9-24 in home-and-away legs.

MORE — UEFA Champions League 2025-26 hub — Fixtures, dates, scores

And there’s no set path for greatness, something we learned from the first edition of the tournament’s new structure.

Runners-up Inter Milan earned a bye as the fourth-seed last league phase, but champions Paris Saint-Germain finished 15th and did not have their playoff status secured until Matchday 7.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase table — Standings

Teams 1-8 qualify for knockout rounds

Teams 9-24 qualify for playoff round — two-legged ties

Teams 25-36 eliminated from Europe

