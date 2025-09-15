 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Johannes Lochner
Johannes Lochner to retire from bobsled after 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics
PGA: 3M Open - First Round
Why Lanto Griffin might’ve been the biggest winner at Procore Championship
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
2025 WNBA Awards: Jackie Powell’s picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved, and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jacksonrd1_250915.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 1
nbc_playernews_falconpantherv2_250915.jpg
Consider the over with Panthers-Falcons in Week 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Johannes Lochner
Johannes Lochner to retire from bobsled after 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics
PGA: 3M Open - First Round
Why Lanto Griffin might’ve been the biggest winner at Procore Championship
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings
2025 WNBA Awards: Jackie Powell’s picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved, and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jacksonrd1_250915.jpg
Highlights: Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Round 1
nbc_playernews_falconpantherv2_250915.jpg
Consider the over with Panthers-Falcons in Week 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase

  
Published September 15, 2025 04:28 PM

The UEFA Champions League league phase is back, as 36 teams will play eight matches — four home and four away — in bids to reach the knockout rounds.

There are two paths to the Round of 16: Eight teams will qualify directly via the league phase table, while eight more will emerge from playoff ties pitting teams 9-24 in home-and-away legs.

MORE — UEFA Champions League 2025-26 hub — Fixtures, dates, scores

And there’s no set path for greatness, something we learned from the first edition of the tournament’s new structure.

Runners-up Inter Milan earned a bye as the fourth-seed last league phase, but champions Paris Saint-Germain finished 15th and did not have their playoff status secured until Matchday 7.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase table — Standings

Teams 1-8 qualify for knockout rounds
Teams 9-24 qualify for playoff round — two-legged ties
Teams 25-36 eliminated from Europe

  1. Ajax
  2. Arsenal
  3. AS Monaco
  4. Atalanta
  5. Athletic Bilbao
  6. Atletico Madrid
  7. Barcelona
  8. Bayer Leverkusen
  9. Bayern Munich
  10. Benfica
  11. Bodo/Glimt
  12. Borussia Dortmund
  13. Chelsea
  14. Club Brugge
  15. Copenhagen
  16. Eintracht Frankfurt
  17. Galatasaray
  18. Inter Milan
  19. Juventus
  20. Kairat Almaty
  21. Liverpool
  22. Manchester City
  23. Marseille
  24. Napoli
  25. Newcastle United
  26. Olympiacos
  27. Paris Saint-Germain
  28. PSV Eindhoven
  29. Pafos
  30. Qarabag
  31. Real Madrid
  32. Slavia Prague
  33. Sporting Lisbon
  34. Tottenham Hotspur
  35. Union Saint-Gilloise
  36. Villarreal