UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
The UEFA Champions League league phase is back, as 36 teams will play eight matches — four home and four away — in bids to reach the knockout rounds.
There are two paths to the Round of 16: Eight teams will qualify directly via the league phase table, while eight more will emerge from playoff ties pitting teams 9-24 in home-and-away legs.
And there’s no set path for greatness, something we learned from the first edition of the tournament’s new structure.
Runners-up Inter Milan earned a bye as the fourth-seed last league phase, but champions Paris Saint-Germain finished 15th and did not have their playoff status secured until Matchday 7.
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase table — Standings
Teams 1-8 qualify for knockout rounds
Teams 9-24 qualify for playoff round — two-legged ties
Teams 25-36 eliminated from Europe
