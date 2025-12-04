Ruben Amorim, Diogo Dalot annoyed as Manchester United draw West Ham —'We need to close the game’

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim watched again as his team labored to turn control into goals, ultimately conceding a late equalizer to West Ham and dropping two points at Old Trafford.

Playing without star center back Matthijs de Ligt for the first time this season, the Red Devils were steady enough at the back but could not break Nuno Espirito Santo’s compact team down for much danger.

Clearances and blocked shots from distance were flummoxing United before Diogo Dalot made the most of a loose ball caused by a partial block and put the Red Devils ahead 1-0.

Amad Diallo and Casemiro were the stars of the show, and both players touched the ball prior to Dalot’s goal. Yet it was Diallo who was beaten by Soungoutou Magassa for West Ham’s equalizer as the Irons pilfered a point and looked capable of finding a winner down the stretch.

Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United boss speaks after draw with West Ham at Old Trafford

What went wrong after taking the 1-0 lead? “It was not constant. We had good moments and we lost a little bit in the first half, and in the second after the goal, control. We should have closed the game when we scored the first one. We knew to defend well outside the box and that any set piece could be a problem. In the end we lost two points.”

Why did West Ham get back into it? “It’s just losing second balls and when they kick the ball, Mateus running with the ball. They win the first ball and then Bowen making the runs. We can control that control that type of game. We had a big opportunity with Cunha. The characteristics of the players in the box have sometimes not been good enough.”

West Ham goal came after a sub: “It’s not an excuse. The players change but they know what to do in every situation. The game is 83 minutes and we need to close the game.”

Huge stretch of games coming up? “Everything is important. Every game is important. We need to win the next one.”

Ayden Heaven substitution about his yellow card? “It was just the yellow card. We were trying to press high and we left one center back with the striker so any foul there could be a yellow. We missed Ayden in the set pieces so we need to be smarter when we play the game.”

Lisandro Martinez finally returns: “We are really happy for Lisandro but we need to focus on winning games.”

Diogo Dalot reaction — ‘Disappointment even bigger’ because of table

Thoughts on the game: “Obviously disappointed. 1-0 up with 30 minutes to go we have to control more of the game, especially at Old Trafford. We cannot get as anxious as we got after the goal. We were a little bit sloppy with ball possession. I’m disappointed with the draw. We had the game there.”

What happened in second half? “We need to find a solution. it can various things. It shouldn’t be like this. You fight 60 minutes to score a goal and when you do it should be more of the same things. In the end we have to look to ourselves. It’s more our fault than credit to West Ham.”

Scoring your first home goal for Man United had to feel nice? “It’s a good feeling. Every time you can score for a club like this it’s amazing, especially at Stretford End. In the end, I would change it for the three points without thinking. Like I said, this type of result just gives you something to look at. We cannot be winning at home with 30 minutes to go and not controlling the game.”

How important to win the next few games? “It’s massive. We are in the time of the year where you cannot drop too many points or else the distance to the top will be even higher. We want to be in the top four, top five. Today we had a good chance and I think that’s why the disappointment is even bigger.”