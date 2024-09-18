 Skip navigation
UEFA Champions League League Table — 2024-25 season standings

  
Published September 18, 2024 01:06 PM

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League group stage league phase is officially underway with an all new format.

[ MORE: UEFA Champions League hub — Format, schedule, more ]

The knockout rounds remain largely unchanged, while groups have gone away, everybody now plays eight games instead of six and all 32 teams are ranked in a single league table.

Below is the Champions League standings following results on Tuesday, Sept. 17, along with a detailed explainer of the new format…

UEFA Champions League table - Latest standings from 2024-25 group stage

  1. Bayern Munich — 1-0-0, +7 GD, 3 points
  2. Aston Villa — 1-0-0, +3 GD, 3 points
  3. Liverpool — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points
  4. Juventus — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points
  5. Real Madrid — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points
  6. Sporting CP — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points
  7. Arsenal — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  8. Atalanta — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  9. Atletico Madrid — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  10. Barcelona — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  11. Bayer Leverkusen — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  12. Benfica — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  13. Bologna — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  14. Borussia Dortmund — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  15. Brest — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  16. Celtic — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  17. Club Brugge — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  18. Red Star Belgrade — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  19. Feyenoord — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  20. Girona — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  21. Inter Milan — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  22. Manchester City — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  23. Monaco — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  24. Paris Saint-Germain — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  25. RB Leipzig — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  26. RB Salzburg — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  27. Shakhtar Donetsk — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  28. Slovan Bratislava — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  29. Sparta Prague — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  30. Sturm Graz — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
  31. PSV Eindhoven — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points
  32. Stuttgart — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points
  33. AC Milan — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points
  34. Lille — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points
  35. BSC Young Boys — 0-0-1, -3 GD, 0 points
  36. Dinamo Zagreb — 0-0-1, -7 GD, 0 points

Explaining how the new Champions League format works

Each team will play eight games in the new league phase of the tournament, against eight different teams. Four games at home and four away.

Teams will be ranked in to one of four pots (full pot list below) and each team will play against two teams from each of the four pots. Teams will play one match at home and one match away against a team from each pot.

The top eight teams in the league phase will qualify for the Round of 16 automatically, while the teams who finish in positions 9-24 will qualify for the knockout round. Teams who finish in positions 25-36 will be eliminated from the Champions League and will not play in any other European competition for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

The eight teams who advance from the knockout round will then face one of the teams who finished in positions 1-8 in the league phase in the Round of 16, and from then on the tournament will be a normal knockout format.