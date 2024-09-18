UEFA Champions League League Table — 2024-25 season standings

The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League group stage league phase is officially underway with an all new format.

The knockout rounds remain largely unchanged, while groups have gone away, everybody now plays eight games instead of six and all 32 teams are ranked in a single league table.

Below is the Champions League standings following results on Tuesday, Sept. 17, along with a detailed explainer of the new format…

UEFA Champions League table - Latest standings from 2024-25 group stage

Bayern Munich — 1-0-0, +7 GD, 3 points Aston Villa — 1-0-0, +3 GD, 3 points Liverpool — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points Juventus — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points Real Madrid — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points Sporting CP — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points Arsenal — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Atalanta — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Atletico Madrid — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Barcelona — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Bayer Leverkusen — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Benfica — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Bologna — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Borussia Dortmund — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Brest — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Celtic — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Club Brugge — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Red Star Belgrade — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Feyenoord — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Girona — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Inter Milan — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Manchester City — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Monaco — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Paris Saint-Germain — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points RB Leipzig — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points RB Salzburg — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Shakhtar Donetsk — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Slovan Bratislava — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Sparta Prague — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points Sturm Graz — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points PSV Eindhoven — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points Stuttgart — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points AC Milan — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points Lille — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points BSC Young Boys — 0-0-1, -3 GD, 0 points Dinamo Zagreb — 0-0-1, -7 GD, 0 points

Explaining how the new Champions League format works

Each team will play eight games in the new league phase of the tournament, against eight different teams. Four games at home and four away.

Teams will be ranked in to one of four pots (full pot list below) and each team will play against two teams from each of the four pots. Teams will play one match at home and one match away against a team from each pot.

The top eight teams in the league phase will qualify for the Round of 16 automatically, while the teams who finish in positions 9-24 will qualify for the knockout round. Teams who finish in positions 25-36 will be eliminated from the Champions League and will not play in any other European competition for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

The eight teams who advance from the knockout round will then face one of the teams who finished in positions 1-8 in the league phase in the Round of 16, and from then on the tournament will be a normal knockout format.

