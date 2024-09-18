UEFA Champions League League Table — 2024-25 season standings
The 2024-25 UEFA Champions League
group stage league phase is officially underway with an all new format.
The knockout rounds remain largely unchanged, while groups have gone away, everybody now plays eight games instead of six and all 32 teams are ranked in a single league table.
Below is the Champions League standings following results on Tuesday, Sept. 17, along with a detailed explainer of the new format…
UEFA Champions League table - Latest standings from 2024-25 group stage
- Bayern Munich — 1-0-0, +7 GD, 3 points
- Aston Villa — 1-0-0, +3 GD, 3 points
- Liverpool — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points
- Juventus — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points
- Real Madrid — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points
- Sporting CP — 1-0-0, +2 GD, 3 points
- Arsenal — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Atalanta — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Atletico Madrid — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Barcelona — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Bayer Leverkusen — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Benfica — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Bologna — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Borussia Dortmund — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Brest — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Celtic — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Club Brugge — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Red Star Belgrade — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Feyenoord — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Girona — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Inter Milan — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Manchester City — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Monaco — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Paris Saint-Germain — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- RB Leipzig — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- RB Salzburg — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Shakhtar Donetsk — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Slovan Bratislava — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Sparta Prague — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- Sturm Graz — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points
- PSV Eindhoven — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points
- Stuttgart — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points
- AC Milan — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points
- Lille — 0-0-1, -2 GD, 0 points
- BSC Young Boys — 0-0-1, -3 GD, 0 points
- Dinamo Zagreb — 0-0-1, -7 GD, 0 points
Explaining how the new Champions League format works
Each team will play eight games in the new league phase of the tournament, against eight different teams. Four games at home and four away.
Teams will be ranked in to one of four pots (full pot list below) and each team will play against two teams from each of the four pots. Teams will play one match at home and one match away against a team from each pot.
The top eight teams in the league phase will qualify for the Round of 16 automatically, while the teams who finish in positions 9-24 will qualify for the knockout round. Teams who finish in positions 25-36 will be eliminated from the Champions League and will not play in any other European competition for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
The eight teams who advance from the knockout round will then face one of the teams who finished in positions 1-8 in the league phase in the Round of 16, and from then on the tournament will be a normal knockout format.