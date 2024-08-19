New Champions League format explained: Qualified teams, schedule, playoffs, group stage draw, dates

The UEFA Champions League has a brand new expanded format for the 2024-25 season and it takes some explaining.

So, let’s get to it.

Below is everything you need to know about the upcoming Champions League campaign as Real Madrid aim to retain their crown.

Latest Champions League playoffs to reach the group stage

After a gruelling set of qualifiers over the summer months, there are 14 teams left in the hunt to grab a spot in the Champions League group stage.

With 29 of the 36 teams for the group stage already confirmed, the final seven spots will go to these teams who play two-legged playoffs over the next week.

Tuesday, August 20

Bodo/Glimt vs Red Star Belgrade - 3pm ET - CH match 4

Lille vs Slavia Prague - 3pm ET - LP match 1

Dinamo Zagreb vs Qarabag FK - 3pm ET - CH match 2

Wednesday, August 21

Young Boys vs Galatasaray - 3pm ET - CH match 1

Midtjylland vs Slovan Bratislava - 3pm ET - CH match 3

Dynamo Kiev vs RB Salzburg - 3pm ET - LP match 2

Malmo vs Sparta Prague - 3pm ET - CH match 5

Tuesday, August 27

Galatasaray vs Young Boys - 3pm ET

Sparta Prague vs Malmo - 3pm ET

RB Salzburg vs Dynamo Kiev - 3pm ET

Wednesday, August 28

Qarabag FK vs Dinamo Zagreb - 12:45pm ET

Red Star Belgrade vs Bodo/Glimt - 3pm ET

Slovan Bratislava vs Midtjylland - 3pm ET

Slavia Prague vs Lille - 3pm ET

When is the Champions League group stage?

The new group stage takes place from September 17, 2024 until January 29, 2025.

Here are the dates for the group stage games:



Matchday 1: 17–19 September 2024

Matchday 2: 1/2 October 2024

Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024

Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024

Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024

Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

Explaining how the new Champions League format works

Each team will play eight games in the new league phase of the tournament, against eight different teams. Four games at home and four away.

Teams will be ranked in to one of four pots (full pot list below) and each team will play against two teams from each of the four pots. Teams will play one match at home and one match away against a team from each pot.

The top eight teams in the league phase will qualify for the Round of 16 automatically, while the teams who finish in positions 9-24 will qualify for the knockout round. Teams who finish in positions 25-36 will be eliminated from the Champions League and will not play in any other European competition for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

The eight teams who advance from the knockout round will then face one of the teams who finished in positions 1-8 in the league phase in the Round of 16, and from then on the tournament will be a normal knockout format.

Teams who qualified for Champions League group stage

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

PSG

Liverpool

Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig

Barcelona

Pot 2

Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid

Atalanta

Juventus

Benfica

Arsenal

Club Brugge

Shakhtar Donetsk

AC Milan

Pot 3

Feyenoord

Sporting Lisbon

PSV Eindhoven

Winner of CH match 1

Winner of CH match 2

Winner of LP match 1

Pot 3 or 4

Winner of CH match 3

Winner of CH match 4

Winner of LP match 2

Pot 4

Monaco

Aston Villa

Bologna

Girona

Stuttgart

Sturm Graz

Brest

Winner of CH match 5

When is the Champions League group stage draw?

The draw for the Champions League group stage will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on August 29, 2024.

What are the Champions League knockout stage dates?

An extra knockout round has been created, as the teams who finish in spots 9-24 in the league phase will play two-legged ties to reach the Round of 16 where they will face one of the top eight teams from the league phase who qualified automatically for the Round of 16.



Knockout round play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February 2025

Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025

Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025

Final: 31 May 2025

When and where is the 2024-25 Champions League final?

The Champions League final will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, 2025.