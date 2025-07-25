How to watch Women’s EURO Final live: England vs Spain preview, stream link, TV channel, prediction

England can defend their UEFA Women’s EURO crown by holding off World Cup champions Spain in a blockbuster 2025 UEFA Women’s EURO Final on Sunday in Switzerland.

Oh, and this is a World Cup Final rematch.

Like we said. Block... buster.

If its anything like the last EURO Final — not to mention the semifinals of this tournament — look out. The Three Lions beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in 2022 at Wembley Stadium when Chloe Kelly delivered a 110th-minute trophy-claiming goal.

As for Spain, a nation has not backed up a World Cup with a EURO since Germany essentially owned the first decade of this century with a pair of World Cups and trio of European titles.

How to watch England vs Spain live, 2025 Women’s EURO Final stream link and start time

Kick off time: Noon ET Sunday

Venue: St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming: Fox Sports

England team news, focus

The Lionesses have some big injury concerns, as Lauren James limped off the pitch with an ankle injury in the semifinal. Captain Leah Williamson and superstar Lucy Bronze were carrying injuries prior to the semifinal but trained ahead of the final. It’s difficult to imagine either missing the stage after appearing in training.

Spain team news, focus

Spain are led by Alexia Putellas, who is pacing the tournament in goal contributions with seven. Only teammate Esther Gonzalez has more goals in Switzerland with four. Barcelona midfielder Patricia Guijarro has also been excellent.

2025 Women’s EURO Final prediction

Spain are favored to win but England have proven a magnificent competitor and would be a worthy champion. Spain are the tournament’s best finishing (3.4 goals per game) and defending (0.6 goals/game) team, while their 72.9% possession mark for the tournament is more than 12% better than second-ranked England.

But hold on — England have missed more big chances than anyone else (16) and the Lionesses’ expected goals total is just 0.5 less than Spain. The key here may be England’s success in mucking it up. Expect hard fouls without the ball and a fire-whenever mentality in attack.

Spain’s path to the final was a bit easier than England, who have had to go 120 minutes in their last two matches. To us, that’s the difference maker despite Sarina Wiegman’s masterful leadership of the Lionesses. And if our prediction proves true, we’re grateful that Spain would be able to celebrate a title without disgraced ex-president Luis Rubiales. England 1-3 Spain.