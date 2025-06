UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 schedule, tables, dates, how to watch live

The 2025 UEFA Women’s European Championship is right around the corner, set to kick off on July 2, as reigning champions England defend their title and try to become just the second nation to win back-to-back Women’s EUROs.

Germany, who were beaten by the Lionesses in the 2022 final, previously won six in a row from 1995 to 2013.

Below is everything you need to know for the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 tournament, which is taking place in Switzerland for the first time.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 dates, how to watch live

When: July 2-27

How to watch: Disney+

UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 group stage schedule

Wednesday July 2 (Matchday 1)

Iceland vs Finland — 12 pm ET

Switzerland vs Norway — 3 pm ET

Thursday, July 3

Belgium vs Italy — 12 pm ET

Spain vs Portugal — 3 pm ET

Friday, July 4

Denmark vs Sweden — 12 pm ET

Germany vs Poland — 3 pm ET

Saturday, July 5

Wales vs Netherlands — 12 pm ET

France vs England — 3 pm ET

Sunday, July 6 (Matchday 2)

Norway vs Finland — 12 pm ET

Switzerland vs Iceland — 3 pm ET

Monday, July 7

Spain vs Belgium — 12 pm ET

Portugal vs Italy — 3 pm ET

Tuesday, July 8

Germany vs Denmark — 12 pm ET

Poland vs Sweden — 3 pm ET

Wednesday, July 9

England vs Netherlands — 12 pm ET

France vs Wales — 3 pm ET

Thursday, July 10 (Matchday 3)

Finland vs Switzerland — 3 pm ET

Norway vs Iceland — 3 pm ET

Friday, July 11

Portugal vs Belgium — 3 pm ET

Italy vs Spain — 3 pm ET

Saturday, July 12

Poland vs Denmark — 3 pm ET

Sweden vs Germany — 3 pm ET

Sunday, July 13

England vs Wales — 3 pm ET

Netherlands vs France — 3 pm ET

UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 knockout round bracket

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 16

QF match 1: Winners Group A vs Runners up Group B

Thursday, July 17

QF match 2: Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D

Friday, July 18

QF match 3: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A

QF match 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 22

Match 1: Winners quarterfinal 3 vs Winners quarterfinal 4

Wednesday, July 23

Match 2: Winners quarterfinal 1 vs Winners quarterfinal 2

Final

Sunday, July 27

Winners semifinal 1 vs Winners semifinal 2 — 3pm ET

UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 tables

Group A

1. Switzerland — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

2. Norway — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

3. Iceland — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

4. Finland — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

Group B

1. Spain — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

2. Portugal — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

3. Belgium — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

4. Italy — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

Group C

1. Germany — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

2. Poland — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

3. Denmark — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

4. Sweden — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

Group D

1. France — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

2. England — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

3. Wales — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

4. Netherlands — 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points