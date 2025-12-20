Alexander Isak suffers distressing injury while scoring for Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool star Alexander Isak finally got a Premier League goal for his new club but the joy was instantly dimmed by an apparent serious injury to his left leg.

Isak ran onto a gorgeous through ball by Florian Wirtz and buried a shot past Guglielmo Vicario while Micky van de Ven slid through the Swedish striker.

The 26-year-old was in clear distress and did not celebrate his goal after his left leg was caught between the cutting legs of Van de Ven.

He needed to be helped from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch for Jeremie Frimpong in the 60th minute.

Alexander Isak injury history: Star suffers distressing injury while scoring for Liverpool

We’ll share all of Arne Slot’s comments on Isak’s injury as soon as he speaks from North London about a striker who has suffered a number of injuries since arriving in England.

Isak was pretty durable for Real Sociedad but lost time early in his first season with Newcastle. The Swede scored twice in his first three Premier League games before missing 11 with a thigh problem.

His second season at St. James’ Park saw two separate three-game absences with groin ailments, but a broken toe only cost him two matches last season as he played 34 PL games for the Magpies.

Hopefully this injury isn’t as bad as it appeared on camera.