Alexander Isak suffers distressing injury while scoring for Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Women's Champions Classic
Roberts, Berry lead No. 16 Louisville women to 89-65 win over No. 17 Tennessee at Barclays Center
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
Los Angles Kings trade center Phillip Danault to Montreal Canadiens for second-round pick
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Ken Roczen celebrates.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 8: Ken Roczen
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal2_251220.jpg
Ekitike’s towering header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_251220.jpg
Isak, Wirtz combine to put LIV up ahead of TOT
nbc_pl_redcardV2_251220.jpg
Simons sent off for challenge on Van Dijk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Women's Champions Classic
Roberts, Berry lead No. 16 Louisville women to 89-65 win over No. 17 Tennessee at Barclays Center
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
Los Angles Kings trade center Phillip Danault to Montreal Canadiens for second-round pick
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Ken Roczen celebrates.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 8: Ken Roczen
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal2_251220.jpg
Ekitike’s towering header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_251220.jpg
Isak, Wirtz combine to put LIV up ahead of TOT
nbc_pl_redcardV2_251220.jpg
Simons sent off for challenge on Van Dijk

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Alexander Isak suffers distressing injury while scoring for Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur

  
Published December 20, 2025 01:53 PM

Liverpool star Alexander Isak finally got a Premier League goal for his new club but the joy was instantly dimmed by an apparent serious injury to his left leg.

Isak ran onto a gorgeous through ball by Florian Wirtz and buried a shot past Guglielmo Vicario while Micky van de Ven slid through the Swedish striker.

MORE — Spurs vs Liverpool live updates, video highlights

The 26-year-old was in clear distress and did not celebrate his goal after his left leg was caught between the cutting legs of Van de Ven.

He needed to be helped from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch for Jeremie Frimpong in the 60th minute.

Alexander Isak injury history: Star suffers distressing injury while scoring for Liverpool

We’ll share all of Arne Slot’s comments on Isak’s injury as soon as he speaks from North London about a striker who has suffered a number of injuries since arriving in England.

Isak was pretty durable for Real Sociedad but lost time early in his first season with Newcastle. The Swede scored twice in his first three Premier League games before missing 11 with a thigh problem.

His second season at St. James’ Park saw two separate three-game absences with groin ailments, but a broken toe only cost him two matches last season as he played 34 PL games for the Magpies.

Hopefully this injury isn’t as bad as it appeared on camera.