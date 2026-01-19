USMNT players who could move or have moved in the January transfer window

The 2026 World Cup is fast-approaching and USMNT players who are both certainties or on the bubble are assessing their best paths forward with their clubs ahead of this summer’s big tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

There have been a few moves already completed, including one for an oft-monitored USMNT-eligible player: Luca Koleosho. The 21-year-old has represented the Yanks and Italy at youth levels, had a senior call-up from Canada, and is also eligible for Nigeria.

Koleosho was on loan from Burnley to Espanyol, his former club, but has not been recalled by the Premier League club and loaned to another club: Paris FC of Ligue 1. He scored in his first Ligue 1 game, coming off the bench to deliver the winner at Nantes.

Completed USMNT transfers, January 2026

Cole Campbell, Borussia Dortmund to Hoffenheim (six-month loan) — The 19-year-old was struggling to get onto the field for Dortmund despite many occasions in the 18. He moves to Hoffenheim for a better look at game time.

(six-month loan) — The 19-year-old was struggling to get onto the field for Dortmund despite many occasions in the 18. He moves to Hoffenheim for a better look at game time. Damion Downs, Southampton to Hamburger SV (loan with buy option) — A 21-year-old center forward, Downs’ move to Southampton did not pay dividends and he’s moved back to Germany for at least the rest of the season. Downs has started both of Hamburg’s Bundesliga games since heading home.

(loan with buy option) — A 21-year-old center forward, Downs’ move to Southampton did not pay dividends and he’s moved back to Germany for at least the rest of the season. Downs has started both of Hamburg’s Bundesliga games since heading home. Caleb Wiley, Watford to Chelsea (loan return) — The left back’s third loan since moving to Chelsea ends short of the goal. Wiley started a bunch of games for Watford down the stretch last season but his second loan to the Hornets saw just five appearances.

USMNT transfer rumors, January 2026

Josh Sargent, Norwich City to Toronto FC

This one’s turned into a mini-saga. Sargent reportedly wants to go home to North America and Toronto FC is ready to pony up a significant fee that comes up short of the $28 million figure Norwich accepted from Wolfsburg last summer before the player changed his mind. ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle says TFC’s bid could reach $20 million with bonuses.

“I’ve said that he’s not going to leave in this window. It’s not going to happen,” manager Philippe Clement said. “This club is in a relegation battle and you have a player with a two and a half year contract.”

The 25-year-old has been sent to the U-21s and that’s some road back even for a player who has been a leader for the Canaries.

Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven to Fulham

A broken arm has not stopped interest in Ricardo Pepi, as Premier League side Fulham continue to monitor him according to multiple reports.

PSV reportedly rejected a near- $30 million bid from Fulham for Pepi, of whom the Dutch club holds a reported $53 million valuation. They also don’t want to sell him in January.

Pepi has returned from a long-term knee injury to score 11 goals with two assists in under 1000 minutes this season, including Champions League goals against Napoli, Olympiacos, and Atletico Madrid and a five-game Eredivisie goal streak prior to the forearm fracture.

Weston McKennie, Juventus to ??? (contract expires this summer)

This one’s a bit of a wildcard, as Weston McKennie’s relationship with Juventus has been a roller coaster. It’s almost like reading a report that he was out-of-favor merely was a signal that the 27-year-old was sure to enjoy a rich vein of playing time and form for The Old Lady.

TalkSports’ Ben Jacobs links Atletico Madrid and two unnamed Premier League clubs as admirers, and it’s a weird moment for McKennie at Juventus given his contract expires at the end of June. He’s been starting regularly in Serie A, being moved all around the midfield — central, left, and right — and has two goals and four assists in his last eight games.

So we suppose this is more about monitoring whether Juve are ready to sign the 62-times capped American to a new deal before the World Cup. Worst-case scenario, his value would rise at the World Cup and Juve would get a fee. However, McKennie’s people may be willing to use the next few months to sort out the riches he could earn from clubs who do not have to pay a transfer fee for his services.