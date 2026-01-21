How to watch Marseille vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Despite their ongoing struggles in the Premier League, Liverpool will be in prime position to secure a top-eight finish in the UEFA Champions League if they can beat Marseille on Wednesday.

The Reds have drawn four straight domestically and sit 4th in the table, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal, but a win in France would put Arne Slot’s side on 15 points and 6th place at worst, with one game left to play. Finishing 8th or better would see Liverpool advance directly to the round of 16 and bypass the playoff round. Mohamed Salah has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations and Slot hinted he would go right back in the starting lineup, while also insisting their relationship is “as normal as it’s always been” following the Egyptian superstar’s explosive interview last month.

Marseille (16th - 9 points) are well on their way to reaching the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the first time since 2012. Roberto De Zerbi’s side has already beaten one PL side, Newcastle, this season and will feel that Liverpool’s moment of turmoil is a great opportunity to do it again.

For live updates and highlights throughout Marseille vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Marseille vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 21)

Venue: Orange Velodrome — Marseille, France

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Marseille team news, focus

No injuries to report

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Alexander Isak (broken leg - MORE), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE)

Marseille vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool don’t want to get drawn into a wide open, end-to-end affair, but Marseille do. And we want them to, too. Marseille 2-2 Liverpool.