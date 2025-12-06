Mohamed Salah ‘has no relationship with’ Arne Slot, feels Liverpool have ‘thrown me under the bus’

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah may not be long for the club after lashing out at manager Arne Slot on Saturday.

The Reds star gave an colorful mixed zone interview to the media after Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Leeds United and said he’s been “thrown under the bus” at Liverpool.

Salah did not play in Saturday’s draw and spent two games as a substitute earlier this week.

“I don’t know what to say,” Salah said, via Sky Sports. “I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season,” said Salah. “Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.”

It went on from there in an interview that lasted more than seven minutes, as Salah said he “couldn’t believe” he was on the bench for the duration of Liverpool’s draw with Leeds. He said the situation is “not acceptable for me” and feels he is being scapegoated for the club’s troubles.

“How I see it now is like you throw Mo under the bus because he is the problem in the team now.” Salah said. “But I don’t think I am the problem. I have done so much for this club. The respect, I want to get it. I don’t have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone but I earned my position. It’s football. It is what it is.”

Mohamed Salah doesn’t ‘have any relationship’ with Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Salah has been carrying some harsh feelings for some time it seems, and implied that the club gave him assurances after he signed a huge contract extension only to see Liverpool splash big cash on attackers Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak, and Florian Wirtz.

“I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games so I can’t say they keep the promise.”

Salah sensationally said he no longer has a relationship with manager Arne Slot.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

And Salah said he is unsure how long he’ll remain at Liverpool. Rumors of willing buyers in the Saudi Pro League are nothing new and have reared their heads since the player went to Liverpool’s bench.

“I said to my family, come to the Brighton game — I don’t know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it,” Salah said. “In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now. I will be in Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go the Africa Cup. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there.”