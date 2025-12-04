How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool want a return to winning ways and will seek it in a difficult place when Leeds United welcome them to Elland Road on Saturday.

The Reds drew Sunderland at midweek in a dour affair but would run their Premier League unbeaten streak to three with an away win. The only goal came via a Florian Wirtz-inspired own goal as Alexander Isak struggled again and Mohamed Salah entered as a halftime sub.

WATCH — Leeds v Liverpool

Leeds are coming off a home defeat of Chelsea in which they were the superior side and snapped a four-match PL losing run. Anton Stach and Lukas Nmecha have been quite good for Leeds, with the latter scoring in four-straight Premier League outings.

Daniel Farke’s team have been much better as hosts than visitors this season, and the victory over Chelsea moves their mark to 3W-2D-2L at Elland Road. They’ve only taken three points away from home.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Elland Road — Beeston

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Leeds United team news, focus

OUT: Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (hamstring)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Conor Bradley (unspecified), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring)

Leeds vs Liverpool prediction

As good as Leeds have been at home, that’s still a relative concept to the Liverpool. If the Reds can’t show up and execute on Saturday, they’re in worse shape than the estimation of many. But will they perform with vigor? That’s the bigger question. Leeds 0-2 Liverpool.