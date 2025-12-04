 Skip navigation
WSX 2025 Rd 01 Haiden Deegan podium finish.jpg
Haiden Deegan indicates plans remain to race 250s in Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings
Kansas City Chiefs v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025
2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

nbc_csu_indvscle_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_tenvscle_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Titans vs. Browns
nbc_bte_texanschiefs_251204.jpg
Texans a worthy underdog bet against Chiefs on SNF

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WSX 2025 Rd 01 Haiden Deegan podium finish.jpg
Haiden Deegan indicates plans remain to race 250s in Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings
Kansas City Chiefs v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025
2025 Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

nbc_csu_indvscle_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_tenvscle_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Titans vs. Browns
nbc_bte_texanschiefs_251204.jpg
Texans a worthy underdog bet against Chiefs on SNF

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 4, 2025 06:48 AM

Liverpool want a return to winning ways and will seek it in a difficult place when Leeds United welcome them to Elland Road on Saturday.

The Reds drew Sunderland at midweek in a dour affair but would run their Premier League unbeaten streak to three with an away win. The only goal came via a Florian Wirtz-inspired own goal as Alexander Isak struggled again and Mohamed Salah entered as a halftime sub.

WATCH — Leeds v Liverpool

Leeds are coming off a home defeat of Chelsea in which they were the superior side and snapped a four-match PL losing run. Anton Stach and Lukas Nmecha have been quite good for Leeds, with the latter scoring in four-straight Premier League outings.

Daniel Farke’s team have been much better as hosts than visitors this season, and the victory over Chelsea moves their mark to 3W-2D-2L at Elland Road. They’ve only taken three points away from home.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday
Venue: Elland Road — Beeston
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Leeds United team news, focus

OUT: Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (hamstring)

Liverpool team news, focus

OUT: Conor Bradley (unspecified), Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (knee - MORE), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring)

Leeds vs Liverpool prediction

As good as Leeds have been at home, that’s still a relative concept to the Liverpool. If the Reds can’t show up and execute on Saturday, they’re in worse shape than the estimation of many. But will they perform with vigor? That’s the bigger question. Leeds 0-2 Liverpool.