Arne Slot knows nothing’s coming easy for Liverpool this season, and that’s starting to feel proverbial after the Reds threw aside 2-0 and 3-2 leads in a 3-3 draw with Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.

Slot’s men had been held into the second half, but Hugo Ekitike remedied that with two quick goals right after the break.

MORE — Leeds v Liverpool recap, video highlights

A funny thing happened on the way to a comfortable win, however, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a controversially-awarded penalty and Anton Stach made it 2-2 late in Beeston.

Fortunately for Slot, Dominik Szoboszlai continued to deliver a Liverpool player of the year campaign with an 80th minute answer. Unfortunately for Slot, Ao Tanaka had an answer in stoppage time.

How will Slot see things?

Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool manager speaks after Reds toss aside 2-0, 3-2 leads at Leeds

We’ll share of Arne Slot’s words as soon as he speaks from Elland Road.