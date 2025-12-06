Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool manager speaks after Reds toss aside 2-0, 3-2 leads at Leeds

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Purdue
No. 10 Iowa State takes down No. 1 Purdue, 81-58
Image for https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2025/08/04192649/shedeur-sanders-1024x538.png
2025 NFL Rookie Report: Browns’ youth movement underway in fantasy football stretch run
NCAA Football: Louisiana State Head Coach Lane Kiffin Introductory Press Conference
LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leegoal3_251206.jpg
Tanaka brings level at 3-3 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal3_251206.jpg
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal2_251206.jpg
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Purdue
No. 10 Iowa State takes down No. 1 Purdue, 81-58
Image for https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2025/08/04192649/shedeur-sanders-1024x538.png
2025 NFL Rookie Report: Browns’ youth movement underway in fantasy football stretch run
NCAA Football: Louisiana State Head Coach Lane Kiffin Introductory Press Conference
LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leegoal3_251206.jpg
Tanaka brings level at 3-3 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal3_251206.jpg
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal2_251206.jpg
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool manager speaks after Reds toss aside 2-0, 3-2 leads at Leeds

  
Published December 6, 2025 02:30 PM

Arne Slot knows nothing’s coming easy for Liverpool this season, and that’s starting to feel proverbial after the Reds threw aside 2-0 and 3-2 leads in a 3-3 draw with Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.

Slot’s men had been held into the second half, but Hugo Ekitike remedied that with two quick goals right after the break.

MORE — Leeds v Liverpool recap, video highlights

A funny thing happened on the way to a comfortable win, however, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a controversially-awarded penalty and Anton Stach made it 2-2 late in Beeston.

Fortunately for Slot, Dominik Szoboszlai continued to deliver a Liverpool player of the year campaign with an 80th minute answer. Unfortunately for Slot, Ao Tanaka had an answer in stoppage time.

How will Slot see things?

Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool manager speaks after Reds toss aside 2-0, 3-2 leads at Leeds

We’ll share of Arne Slot’s words as soon as he speaks from Elland Road.