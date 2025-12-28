 Skip navigation
Sunderland vs Leeds LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published December 28, 2025 08:38 AM

Sunderland look to keep their fine season going as they host fellow newly-promoted Leeds United at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

WATCH Sunderland v Leeds

For live updates and highlights throughout Sunderland vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Sunderland vs Leeds live updates - by Andy Edwards

Sunderland vs Leeds live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Sunderland starting lineup

Roefs - Mukiele, Cirkin, Alderete, Geertruida - Xhaka, Le Fee, Rigg - Hume, Adingra, Brobbey

Leeds starting lineup

Perri - Rodon, Bijol, Struijk - Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson - Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

How to watch Sunderland vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (December 28)
Venue: Stadium of Light — Sunderland
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Regis Le Bris’ side drew away at Brighton last time out as they’re on 27 points and sitting close to the top four. The Black Cats have shocked everyone so far but they have lost a lot of key players to AFCON so their squad will be stretched over the next few weeks.

Leeds are back on track in a big way under Daniel Farke as they beat Crystal Palace 4-1 last time out and are four games unbeaten as they’re now six points above the relegation zone. That run has included an impressive win against Chelsea and draw against Liverpool at home and the next step is for Leeds to improve their away form.

Sunderland team news, focus

Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo, Arthur Masuaku, Bertrand Traore and Chemsdine Talbi are all away at AFCON, while Luke O’Nien is suspended. All of that means that Le Bris will lean heavily on Brian Brobbey to lead the attack and Enzo Le Fee and Simon Adingra will support him.

Leeds team news, focus

Daniel James and Sean Longstaff are out injured, while Lukas Nmecha is a doubt as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor will lead the line. Leeds have a very settled team at this point and Farke has found a way to create more chances in a 3-5-2 formation that is working very well.

Sunderland vs Leeds prediction

This feels like a draw and both teams will be happy enough with that considering the players Sunderland are missing and Leeds are away from home. Sunderland 1-1 Leeds.