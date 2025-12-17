 Skip navigation
How to watch Brighton vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 17, 2025 03:51 AM

Sunderland have earned the rewards that came from building a squad heavy with AFCON participation, and now they see the risk effects when Brighton and Hove Albion host the Black Cats at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Black Cats have won seven of their first 16 games to restart life in the Premier League, and their 26 points are just two behind fourth-place Chelsea. They’re also starting up to a month’s time without six players who have joined their teams for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

WATCH Brighton v Sunderland

Brighton are hanging around at midtable with 23 points, and a win would boost them above the Black Cats and likely put them back into a European place.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men are slumping a bit, taking just one point from their last nine available, though the losses came against Aston Villa and Liverpool. They’ll expect to get back into the win column at home to a Black Cats team winless in their last three away from the Stadium of Light.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer
TV Channel: NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Diego Gomez (suspension), Lewis Dunk (suspension), Carlos Baleba (international duty - AFCON), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Chemsdine Talbi (international duty - AFCON), Habib Diarra (international duty - AFCON), Luke O’Nien (suspension), Aji Alese (shoulder), Noah Sadiki (international duty - AFCON), Reinildo Mandava (international duty - AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (international duty - AFCON), Bertrand Traore (international duty - AFCON)

Brighton vs Sunderland prediction

Regis Le Bris has done a marvelous job with the Black Cats but it’s difficult to outfox a team down so many pieces. Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki, and Reinildo have all been key pieces and Habib Diarra a star when healthy. Brighton are also missing some players including influential Carlos Baleba, but he had been slumping of late. The Seagulls will have enough, and this could be the start of a rough month for the Black Cats. Brighton 2-0 Sunderland.