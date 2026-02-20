 Skip navigation
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published February 20, 2026 06:06 AM

Wolves’ results have improved but not their fortunes, and they’re running out of time to make a great escape as Crystal Palace host the 20th-place side at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Rob Edwards’ men have drawn Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in back-to-back matches but remain 17 points off safety as they’ve been unable to convert draws into wins; Wolves are 1W-5D-3L in their last nine Premier League matches dating back to December 30.

WATCH Crystal Palace v Wolves

Palace are mired in a similar spell, and it feels so much worse because of how well Oliver Glasner’s men started the season.

The Eagles are eight points above the bottom three after a 1W-3D-7L run dating back to mid-December. That’s hard reading considering Glasner’s men were fourth at the outset of this current slump.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday
Venue: Selhurst Park — South London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Crystal Palace team news, focus

OUT: Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Jean-Philippe Mateta (personal), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news, focus

OUT: Hee-chan Hwang (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Toti Gomes (hamstring), Angel Gomes (lower back)

Crystal Palace vs Wolves prediction

Palace won the reverse fixture 2-0 but there are different teams and vibes in both camps now. Wolves need a win here and may find themselves disappointing in that area, but not in terms of performance. Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolves.