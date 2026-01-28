Raheem Sterling leaves Chelsea, becomes free agent — Where could he go?

Longtime Premier League star Raheem Sterling has left Chelsea and is a free agent, the London club announced Wednesday.

“We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career,” Chelsea said at the end of a short statement.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played for Chelsea since the end of the 2023-24 season, spending last season on loan to Arsenal and making 28 appearances with a goal and five assists.

He finishes his Chelsea career with 19 goals and 15 assists in 86 appearances over two seasons, a dropoff from his salad days at Manchester City.

The 82-times capped England forward — 20 goals, 27 assists — has not appeared for the Three Lions since an 11- minute stint against France in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

Sterling ranks 19th all-time in Premier League assists (65) and he’s been stalled on the all-time goals list in a tie for 20th with Dwight Yorke at 123.

It’s clear that Sterling will have options despite his slow past few seasons on the club circuit.

Surely decent money would await him in Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer, but Sterling could continue his PL career stats leaders climb while trying to impress Thomas Tuchel ahead of the World Cup by staying in the division.

He was linked with an intra-London move to Fulham earlier in the window, and Newcastle United would surely have the money to give him a look.

And would Sterling consider a “bet on me” six-month contract with another side, perhaps for far less than his usual wages. Crystal Palace would be another London option, while he could cheekily add Spurs or Manchester United to his resume as he’s already played for four of the other “Big Six” teams and surely 5-of-6 would be rarely if ever treaded ground (We’re only half joking).

Sky Sports mentions Napoli as another option for Sterling. The Serie A club has had success with PL signings including Scott McTominay, Kevin De Bruyne, Rasmus Hojlund, Romelu Lukaku, and Billy Gilmour. The Blues and Napoli, ironically, meet in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.