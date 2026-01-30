Premier League predictions — What to watch in Week 24 of the 2025-26 season

As we dig into Premier League predictions for Week 24, one fixture jumps off the list as a game that could shake up the expectations in the top four picture, and that’s Newcastle’s visit to Liverpool at Anfield.

Liverpool enter the game in sixth place on the fixture list, three points above ninth-place Newcastle and — more importantly — just behind Manchester United and Chelsea in hopes of fourth place on the table.

You could forgive Eddie Howe if he flat out hated Liverpool — yes, even after the Magpies ended their long trophy drought by claiming the League Cup with a win at Wembley Stadium last winter.

That’s because Howe has otherwise been beaten by the Reds way more often than not during his dozen-or-so years managing against them with Bournemouth and Newcastle.

MORE — Champions League playoff draw complete

And at Anfield, you can basically forget about it.

Howe’s record is 2W-2D-19L all-time against Liverpool, with the wins coming at Wembley and St. James’ Park. Anfield has been especially cruel to Howe, who was 1D-5L there as Bournemouth boss and is yet to claim a point from four trips there with Newcastle.

Is that why he limited minutes for his preferred attacking trop of Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, and Yoane Wissa in the Champions League at midweek while giving Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, and Jacob Murphy — two of whom are just returning to fitness — zero minutes at the Parc des Princes?

Maybe, but Arne Slot’s men produced a 5-0 lead after about an hour at midweek and won’t have felt too stressed by their workload versus Qarabag, who are coincidentally the Magpies next opponent in the Champions League.

Can Howe’s Magpies shake off their history and scoop up a rare result on Merseyside?

Premier League predictions — Week 24

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton prediction

10am ET Saturday — NBCSN — Watch live on Peacock

Everton won the reverse fixture but Brighton have been much better home than away this season. The Seagulls are 5W-5D-1L at the Amex and 2W-4D-6L as visitors. But Everton are now healthy in the midfield and can win a battle with several different combinations. Branthwaite’s return opens up a lot for the Toffees, and they may figure things out on Saturday. Brighton 1-2 Everton.

Leeds United v Arsenal prediction

10am ET Saturday — USA — Watch on USA Network

The Gunners attack is healthy and if their explosion is coming soon. That’s not to say they’ll snap out of it straightaway, but their slow run of form combined with Leeds’ stunning record against the big boys gives this the aire of regression to the norm. Team “2-nil to the title” returning this weekend?. Leeds 0-2 Arsenal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth prediction

10am ET Saturday— Watch live on Peacock

Bournemouth have just one win away from the Vitality Stadium this season and they are bedding in a number of new components while missing key figures like Tavernier, Kluivert, and Adams. They have the tactical acumen to find a win here, but Wolves should show up with vigor and this could be a day of hope for Edwards’ boys. Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth.

Chelsea v West Ham United prediction

12:30pm ET Saturday— USA — Watch on USA Network

The Blues have been producing chances moving forward but also give up a fair amount of opportunities going back the other way. West Ham conceded a whopping 12 goals off corner kicks while Chelsea have been productive with their corners. A lot of this adds up in favor of the hosts, even if they had to deal with a Champions League match at midweek. Chelsea 2-1 West Ham.

Liverpool v Newcastle United prediction

3pm ET Saturday — NBC — Watch online via NBC.com

Newcastle impressed in the Champions League with a draw away to Paris Saint-Germain, especially since the Starting XI made it appear that Eddie Howe had one eye on this fixture. Liverpool hammered Qarabag at midweek and edged the Magpies in the reverse fixture, which saw 10-man Newcastle come back from 2-nil down just to lose late. Both sides are stretched so goals are on the menu. Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle.

Who finishes in the top five of the PL table? Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards debate who will finish in the top five of the Premier League with a tight table as the January transfer window closes.

Aston Villa v Brentford prediction

9am ET Sunday — USA — Watch on USA Network

Brentford have not been great away from the Gtech Community Stadium, and any advantage given by Villa’s Thursday match in the Europa League has been minimized by Emery’s heavy squad rotation. Aston Villa 2-1 Brentford.

Manchester United v Fulham prediction

9am ET Sunday— NBCSN — Watch live on Peacock

Man Utd’s turnaround under Michael Carrick has been quite a treat for Red Devils fans, and there will be plenty guessing that it will continue at Old Trafford against the Cottagers. The sides drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage and deservedly so, but the Red Devils may get enough extra juice from the home crowd to deliver another three points to their new boss. Manchester United 2-1 Fulham.

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace prediction

9am ET Sunday — Watch live on Peacock

Palace heads must be spinning with Oliver Glasner set to leave in the summer and Mateta possibly joining Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze as stars to depart Selhurst Park since the summer. Adam Wharton missing this game through suspension just adds to the misery. Forest won’t be as fresh but it’s not difficult to project at least something from the group. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Crystal Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City prediction

11:30am ET Sunday — NBCSN — Watch live on Peacock

Spurs’ injury list is long and they haven’t been great at home to boot. Anything’s possible as Frank knows how to play the underdog role, but the likely result lies on the side of Pep Guardiola’s visitors. Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Manchester City.

Sunderland v Burnley prediction

3pm ET Monday— USA — Watch on USA Network

Sunderland have regressed to the norm with regular xG losses over the past month. The question is whether their norm is higher than that of Monday’s visitors. One might argue that the Clarets have been as unlucky as Sunderland’s been fortunate, but the Stadium of Light feels like a tiebreaker here. Maybe that’s the wrong word... Sunderland 0-0 Burnley.