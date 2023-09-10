 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v NC State
Things We Learned: ‘Staying in the moment’ aside, Notre Dame’s ceiling may reach Playoff, raised by Hartman
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets
GOLF: SEP 10 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
Women’s golf has a new world No. 1 and she’s only 20

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mm_winnerloser_230911.jpg
Winners and losers from Cup Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_mm_truex_230911.jpg
Truex in jeopardy of not advancing to Round of 12
nbc_dps_nflweek1recap_230911.jpg
NFL Week 1 recap: Who had the worst weekend?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame v NC State
Things We Learned: ‘Staying in the moment’ aside, Notre Dame’s ceiling may reach Playoff, raised by Hartman
NBCUNIVERSAL LOGOS -- Pictured: "NBC Sports" Logo -- NBC Photo
Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets
GOLF: SEP 10 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship
Women’s golf has a new world No. 1 and she’s only 20

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mm_winnerloser_230911.jpg
Winners and losers from Cup Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_mm_truex_230911.jpg
Truex in jeopardy of not advancing to Round of 12
nbc_dps_nflweek1recap_230911.jpg
NFL Week 1 recap: Who had the worst weekend?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

USWNT records — All-time scoring leaders, cap winners, coaches

  
Published September 10, 2023 12:50 PM

The United States women’s national team is in uncertain territory following its earliest World Cup exit in history, but there’s no question the USWNT is the greatest program in women’s football history.

[ MORE: What’s next for the USWNT? ]

Some of the greatest to ever play the game have worn the USWNT kit, as Michelle Akers, Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, and Christie Rampone helped set the stage for Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, and Lindsey Horan.

And while Sophia Smith hopes to join Morgan in ranking inside the top ten in program history for goals, assists, and caps, that sort of standard has eluded even some of the most celebrated names in USWNT lore.

[ MORE: USWNT history at the World Cup ]

Here you’ll find the leaders in those three categories as well as the all-time coaching records and some goalkeeper stats as well, plus the active leaders as USMNT players chase history.

Most appearances in USWNT history

  1. Kristine Lilly, 354
  2. Carli Lloyd, 316
  3. Christie Rampone, 311
  4. Mia Hamm, 276
  5. Julie Foudy, 274
  6. Abby Wambach, 255
  7. Joy Fawcett, 241
  8. Heather O’Reilly, 231
  9. Becky Sauerbrunn, 216
  10. Alex Morgan, 2011

Active leaders: Tobin Heath (181), Kelley O’Hara (160), Christen Press (155), Crystal Dunn (136), Lindsey Horan (133), Alyssa Naeher (95), Rose Lavelle (91), Mallory Swanson (88)

Alex Morgan

USA’s Alex Morgan (top) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Canada during their 2022 Concacaf women’s championship final football match, at the BBVA Bancomer stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon State, Mexico on July 18, 2022. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP) (Photo by JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Most goals in USWNT history

  1. Abby Wambach, 184
  2. Mia Hamm, 158
  3. Carli Lloyd, 134
  4. Kristine Lilly, 130
  5. Alex Morgan, 121
  6. Michelle Akers, 107
  7. Tiffeny Milbrett, 100
  8. Cindy Parlow Cone, 75
  9. Christen Press, 64
  10. Megan Rapinoe, 63

Active leaders: Morgan, Press, Tobin Heath (36), Sydney Leroux (35), Mallory Swanson (32), Lindsey Horan (28), Crystal Dunn (24), Rose Lavelle (24), Sam Mewis (24)

Most assists in USWNT history

  1. Mia Hamm, 147
  2. Kristine Lilly, 106
  3. Megan Rapinoe, 73
  4. Abby Wambach, 73
  5. Tiffeny Milbrett, 64
  6. Carli Lloyd, 64
  7. Julie Foudy, 55
  8. Heath O’Reilly, 55
  9. Shannon MacMillan, 50
  10. Alex Morgan, 50

Active leaders: Morgan, Christen Press (43), Tobin Heath (42), Lindsey Horan (33)

Members of the USA women's soccer team from left, Julie Foudy, Joy Fawcett, Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly

Members of the USA women’s soccer team from left, Julie Foudy, Joy Fawcett, Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Brandi Chastain sing the national anthem after defeating Brazil to win the gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics in Greece Friday. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

USWNT all-time goalkeeper leaders

Wins

  1. Hope Solo, 153
  2. Briana Scurry, 135
  3. Alyssa Naeher, 69
  4. Nicole Barnhart, 32
  5. Siri Mullinix, 23

Clean sheets

  1. Hope Solo, 102
  2. Briana Scurry, 72
  3. Alyssa Naeher, 57
  4. Nicole Barnhart, 24
  5. Siri Mullunix, 21

Active leader: Naeher, Casey Murphy (14)

USWNT all-time coaching records

Most matches coached as USMNT boss: Jill Ellis, 132

Most wins as USMNT boss: Jill Ellis, 106

Most losses as USMNT boss: April Heinrichs, 20

  • Twila Kilgore (2023-present) — Interim, yet to coach a game
  • Vlatko Andonovski (2019-2023) — 51W-9D-5L
  • Jill Ellis (2012, 2014-2019) — 106W-19D-7L
  • Tom Sermanni (2012-2014) — 18W-4D-2L
  • Pia Sundhage (2008-2012) — 91W-10D-6L
  • Greg Ryan (2005-2007) — 45W-9D-1L
  • April Heinrichs (2000-2004) — 87W-20D-17L
  • Lauren Gregg (2000) — 2W-1D
  • Tony DiCicco (1994-1999) — 105W-8D-8L
  • Anson Dorrance (1986-1994) — 65W-5D-22L
  • Mike Ryan (1985) — 1D-3L