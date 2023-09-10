USWNT records — All-time scoring leaders, cap winners, coaches
The United States women’s national team is in uncertain territory following its earliest World Cup exit in history, but there’s no question the USWNT is the greatest program in women’s football history.
Some of the greatest to ever play the game have worn the USWNT kit, as Michelle Akers, Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, and Christie Rampone helped set the stage for Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, and Lindsey Horan.
And while Sophia Smith hopes to join Morgan in ranking inside the top ten in program history for goals, assists, and caps, that sort of standard has eluded even some of the most celebrated names in USWNT lore.
Here you’ll find the leaders in those three categories as well as the all-time coaching records and some goalkeeper stats as well, plus the active leaders as USMNT players chase history.
Most appearances in USWNT history
- Kristine Lilly, 354
- Carli Lloyd, 316
- Christie Rampone, 311
- Mia Hamm, 276
- Julie Foudy, 274
- Abby Wambach, 255
- Joy Fawcett, 241
- Heather O’Reilly, 231
- Becky Sauerbrunn, 216
- Alex Morgan, 2011
Active leaders: Tobin Heath (181), Kelley O’Hara (160), Christen Press (155), Crystal Dunn (136), Lindsey Horan (133), Alyssa Naeher (95), Rose Lavelle (91), Mallory Swanson (88)
Most goals in USWNT history
- Abby Wambach, 184
- Mia Hamm, 158
- Carli Lloyd, 134
- Kristine Lilly, 130
- Alex Morgan, 121
- Michelle Akers, 107
- Tiffeny Milbrett, 100
- Cindy Parlow Cone, 75
- Christen Press, 64
- Megan Rapinoe, 63
Active leaders: Morgan, Press, Tobin Heath (36), Sydney Leroux (35), Mallory Swanson (32), Lindsey Horan (28), Crystal Dunn (24), Rose Lavelle (24), Sam Mewis (24)
Most assists in USWNT history
- Mia Hamm, 147
- Kristine Lilly, 106
- Megan Rapinoe, 73
- Abby Wambach, 73
- Tiffeny Milbrett, 64
- Carli Lloyd, 64
- Julie Foudy, 55
- Heath O’Reilly, 55
- Shannon MacMillan, 50
- Alex Morgan, 50
Active leaders: Morgan, Christen Press (43), Tobin Heath (42), Lindsey Horan (33)
USWNT all-time goalkeeper leaders
Wins
- Hope Solo, 153
- Briana Scurry, 135
- Alyssa Naeher, 69
- Nicole Barnhart, 32
- Siri Mullinix, 23
Clean sheets
- Hope Solo, 102
- Briana Scurry, 72
- Alyssa Naeher, 57
- Nicole Barnhart, 24
- Siri Mullunix, 21
Active leader: Naeher, Casey Murphy (14)
USWNT all-time coaching records
Most matches coached as USMNT boss: Jill Ellis, 132
Most wins as USMNT boss: Jill Ellis, 106
Most losses as USMNT boss: April Heinrichs, 20
- Twila Kilgore (2023-present) — Interim, yet to coach a game
- Vlatko Andonovski (2019-2023) — 51W-9D-5L
- Jill Ellis (2012, 2014-2019) — 106W-19D-7L
- Tom Sermanni (2012-2014) — 18W-4D-2L
- Pia Sundhage (2008-2012) — 91W-10D-6L
- Greg Ryan (2005-2007) — 45W-9D-1L
- April Heinrichs (2000-2004) — 87W-20D-17L
- Lauren Gregg (2000) — 2W-1D
- Tony DiCicco (1994-1999) — 105W-8D-8L
- Anson Dorrance (1986-1994) — 65W-5D-22L
- Mike Ryan (1985) — 1D-3L