USWNT records — All-time scoring leaders, cap winners, coaches

The United States women’s national team is in uncertain territory following its earliest World Cup exit in history, but there’s no question the USWNT is the greatest program in women’s football history.

Some of the greatest to ever play the game have worn the USWNT kit, as Michelle Akers, Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, and Christie Rampone helped set the stage for Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, and Lindsey Horan.

And while Sophia Smith hopes to join Morgan in ranking inside the top ten in program history for goals, assists, and caps, that sort of standard has eluded even some of the most celebrated names in USWNT lore.

Here you’ll find the leaders in those three categories as well as the all-time coaching records and some goalkeeper stats as well, plus the active leaders as USMNT players chase history.

Most appearances in USWNT history

Kristine Lilly, 354 Carli Lloyd, 316 Christie Rampone, 311 Mia Hamm, 276 Julie Foudy, 274 Abby Wambach, 255 Joy Fawcett, 241 Heather O’Reilly, 231 Becky Sauerbrunn, 216 Alex Morgan, 2011

Active leaders: Tobin Heath (181), Kelley O’Hara (160), Christen Press (155), Crystal Dunn (136), Lindsey Horan (133), Alyssa Naeher (95), Rose Lavelle (91), Mallory Swanson (88)

Most goals in USWNT history

Abby Wambach, 184 Mia Hamm, 158 Carli Lloyd, 134 Kristine Lilly, 130 Alex Morgan, 121 Michelle Akers, 107 Tiffeny Milbrett, 100 Cindy Parlow Cone, 75 Christen Press, 64 Megan Rapinoe, 63

Active leaders: Morgan, Press, Tobin Heath (36), Sydney Leroux (35), Mallory Swanson (32), Lindsey Horan (28), Crystal Dunn (24), Rose Lavelle (24), Sam Mewis (24)

Most assists in USWNT history

Mia Hamm, 147 Kristine Lilly, 106 Megan Rapinoe, 73 Abby Wambach, 73 Tiffeny Milbrett, 64 Carli Lloyd, 64 Julie Foudy, 55 Heath O’Reilly, 55 Shannon MacMillan, 50 Alex Morgan, 50

Active leaders: Morgan, Christen Press (43), Tobin Heath (42), Lindsey Horan (33)

USWNT all-time goalkeeper leaders

Wins

Hope Solo, 153 Briana Scurry, 135 Alyssa Naeher, 69 Nicole Barnhart, 32 Siri Mullinix, 23

Clean sheets

Hope Solo, 102 Briana Scurry, 72 Alyssa Naeher, 57 Nicole Barnhart, 24 Siri Mullunix, 21

Active leader: Naeher, Casey Murphy (14)

USWNT all-time coaching records

Most matches coached as USMNT boss: Jill Ellis, 132

Most wins as USMNT boss: Jill Ellis, 106

Most losses as USMNT boss: April Heinrichs, 20