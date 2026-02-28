Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Bayern Munich: Kane, Kimmich the difference in thrilling Klassiker

Bayern Munich fought back to take all three points from Borussia Dortmund and put a near-vice grip on the Bundesliga title with a 3-2 win in a Klassiker at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Dortmund led 1-0 and made it 2-2 late on goals from Nico Schlotterbeck and Daniel Svensson, the latter having assisted the first goal.

But Harry Kane scored twice, once from the spot, and Joshua Kimmich found a late winner to push Bayern 11 points clear of Dortmund with 10 matches left on their docket..

Dortmund have won just one derby match since the calendar turned to 2019, beating Bayern at the Allianz Arena in November 2023, though they haddrawn two of the last three Klassikers heading into this match.

Overall in that stretch, Bayern are now 11W-3D-1L against Dortmund. They haven’t lost an away derby Since November 10, 2018.

Vincent Kompany has Bayern threatening a treble

The title scoreboard since Borussia Dortmund last won a title is Bayern Munich 12, Bayer Leverkusen 1, and it’s look like it’s about to hit 13 and stay within two teams. Dortmund have been decent this season, losing just twice in the league, but they’ve now dropped two one-goal matches to Bayern and that’s almost never going to be a part of a Bundesliga title story.

As for Vincent Kompany’s second season leading Bayern Munich, it may end with incredible shine as Bayern look locked into the league and could well win the German Cup and the UEFA Champions League. Kane is incredible in front of goal and Bayern have a cushion in the title race that will allow them to prioritize the other two competitions at times. Bayern meet Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal later this month and would meet either Stuttgart or Freiburg in the final should they progress beyond the semifinal. They’ll be favored to outlast Atalanta in the UCL Round of 16 and then would meet Man City or Real Madrid. It’s a brutal side of the bracket but Bayern’s status on that side helps make it that tough.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich final score: 2-3

Nico Schlotterbeck 26', Harry Kane 54', 70', Daniel Svensson 83', Joshua Kimmich 87'

Joshua Kimmich goal — Dortmund 2-3 Bayern

The longtime Bayern man has been all over the pitch today and perhaps it’s fitting that he could well be the match-winner with his late striker.

Daniel Svensson goal — Dortmund 2-2 Bayern

Svensson adds a goal to his corner kick assist and we’re level again!

Harry Kane penalty goal — Dortmund 1-2 Bayern

His 30th of the Bundesliga season is a big one for Bayern, who may be making their name an inevitable etching on the trophy.

Stanisic won the penalty off a clumsy leg from Dortmund goalscorer Schlotterbeck.

Harry Kane goal — Dortmund 1-1 Bayern

Level terms!

Joshua Kimmich finds Serge Gnabry with a chipped pass, and the German chips back across goal for Kane to snap over the line.

Halftime — Dortmund 1-0 Bayern

BVB are 45 minutes from giving the Bundesliga title race some pep and delivering a rare Klassiker win over the Bavarians.

Shot attempts are 6-2 to Bayern, who have 70% of the ball but trail at the break!

Emre Can injury

The Bayern academy man has picked up an injury during stoppage time and will not be able to complete the half against his former club.

Ramy Bensebaini will take his place.

Nico Schlotterbeck goal (video) — Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Bayern Munich

Wildly, it’s Dortmund in front.

A Daniel Svensson corner kick zips through some tips of Harry Kane’s hair to meet the noggin of Nico Schlotterbeck, who heads home for 1-0!

Big save!

Michael Olise cuts inside with an eye to put the visitors on top but Gregor Kobel makes a fine save to keep Bayern off the board.

Bright start for Bayern

You might’ve expected Dortmund to start with some steam in front of their rambunctious home crowd at the Westfalenstadion, but Bayern are flying high.

Whether buoyed by their rare week off of action or taking advantage of a Europe-weary Dortmund, the Bavarians are looking to make quick work of BVB.

Borussia Dortmund lineup

Kobel, Can, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson, Adeyemi, Beier, Silva

Bayern Munich lineup

Urbig, Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Pavlovic, Kimmich, Diaz, Gnabry, Olise, Kane

