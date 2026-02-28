Erling Haaland injury news: Norwegian superstar out for Manchester City at Leeds

Manchester City star Erling Haaland will not play at Elland Road on Saturday when the second-place Citizens visit Leeds United.

Haaland, 25, picked up an injury in training and was not fit to travel with the team, as Omar Marmoush will start atop the attack for City.

Jan Aage Fjortoft reports that Haaland is likely to be available as soon as the midweek clash against Nottingham Forest but was not fit for action Saturday.

And Sky Sports has the following from Pep Guardiola.

“Two days ago in training he had some problems and a little injury. Not a big issue but not ready for today. We are without one top striker and we are playing with another top striker.” Pep Guardiola

It’ll be Haaland’s first time missing a Premier League 18 since May 2, 2025 when he was an unused sub at the end of a six-match absence for an ankle injury.

Erling Haaland injury news: Man City’s Premier League record without him is solid

Haaland missed seven games last season and City went 5-1-1.

The prior season, he also missed seven and City went 6W-1D.

So... pretty good.

Haaland has 22 goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season, pacing the division in goals and goal contributions. Only Bruno Fernandes has more assists than the Norwegian.

Leeds are in form but the timing is okay for City given the schedule (presuming he’s not out longer than a few days).