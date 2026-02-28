Erling Haaland injury news: Norwegian superstar out for Manchester City at Leeds
Manchester City star Erling Haaland will not play at Elland Road on Saturday when the second-place Citizens visit Leeds United.
Haaland, 25, picked up an injury in training and was not fit to travel with the team, as Omar Marmoush will start atop the attack for City.
Jan Aage Fjortoft reports that Haaland is likely to be available as soon as the midweek clash against Nottingham Forest but was not fit for action Saturday.
And Sky Sports has the following from Pep Guardiola.
It’ll be Haaland’s first time missing a Premier League 18 since May 2, 2025 when he was an unused sub at the end of a six-match absence for an ankle injury.
Erling Haaland injury news: Man City’s Premier League record without him is solid
Haaland missed seven games last season and City went 5-1-1.
The prior season, he also missed seven and City went 6W-1D.
So... pretty good.
Haaland has 22 goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season, pacing the division in goals and goal contributions. Only Bruno Fernandes has more assists than the Norwegian.
Leeds are in form but the timing is okay for City given the schedule (presuming he’s not out longer than a few days).