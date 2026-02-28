Leeds 0-1 Manchester City: Dias, Rodri help Semenyo’s goal hold up at Elland Road

Antoine Semenyo scored before halftime and title-chasing Manchester City required a whole lot of resolve to hold off Leeds for a 1-0 win at Elland Road on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side put the pressure back on Arsenal, who play Chelsea on Sunday and are two points clear of Man City, but they needed to work every minute to hold onto three points and the fire extended beyond the final whistle.

Feisty Leeds were very good early and late but Ruben Dias, Rodri, and the City defensive structure soaked up plenty of pressure to help Gianluigi Donnarumma keep another clean sheet.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke was shown a red card after the final whistle for a furious remonstration at the officiating crew, as the hosts stall on 31 points in 15th place. They stay six points clear of the bottom three.

City were without Erling Haaland, who was injured in training this week.

Solid City shut the door

Pep Guardiola saw his team passing around Leeds to the tune of “a thousand million” passes but could not get a second goal at Elland Road. What he did get was total team defense from his team, whether defending with the ball or without. Ruben Dias and Rodri were sensational in the middle of the park and Marc Guehi continues to fit in neatly to the team. Guardiola didn’t have Haaland and is still without Josko Gvardiol but he lauded Guehi and called Rayan Cherki’s game his best since joining the club. A team with more incisive attackers might’ve been able to land another goal on Saturday but City were more than enough to deliver a professional win on the day.

What’s next?

Leeds host Sunderland on Tuesday in the Premier League, then welcome Norwich City to town on Sunday, March 8, in the FA Cup fifth round.

Man City will be home to Nottingham Forest in the league on Wednesday, then visit Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday before heading to Real Madrid for a UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg.

Leeds vs Manchester City final score: 0-1

Antoine Semenyo 45+2'

Leeds not going away

It’s starting to look more like the early goings, as Rodri’s at the forefront of sweeping away Leeds danger.

How consequential would a home goal be for the title race?

Darlow again!

Marc Guehi’s header looks to be settling in for near-post landing but Darlow gets a flying hand to it and keeps the score 1-0 to City.

Subs

Leeds remove USMNT man Aaronson, who had played well, for Lucas Nmecha.

City make two moves, taking Marmoush and a dinged-up O’Relly out of the game for Savinho and Tijjani Reijnders.

Halftime — Leeds 0-1 Man City

City did more than enough to justify their lead but Leeds will know they could’ve been ahead had they converted any number of early opportunities.

City now have a lead and look to have overcome their shaky start. Can Leeds adapt?

Antoine Semenyo goal — Leeds United 0-1 Manchester City

Leeds couldn’t get it to halftime.

Semenyo slides the ball over the line after Rayan Cherki’s brilliant entry pass to Rayan Ait-Nouri is put on a plate in the middle of the six.

Semenyo lifts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Leeds Manchester City find their breakthrough just seconds before the halftime whistle as Antoine Semenyo continues his run and tucks away his effort from close range to give his side a 1-0 advantage at Elland Road.

Leeds forced to pack it in

City have been living in Leeds’ final third but the visitors have not found the sharpness to beat Darlow.

Karl Darlow gets big

Nico O’Reilly darts onto a cross and thuds a header at goal from close range but Karl Darlow gets a hand on it.

The ball bounds around before O’Reilly had a quarter-chance at very close range but can’t get it past the leg of Darlow.

The ex-Forest and -Newcastle man keeps Leeds at 0-0.

Leeds keep pushing

Jayden Bogle’s press forces Rayan Ait-Nouri into a turnover and Bogle crosses for Brenden Aaronson.

The American’s shot is ever-so-slightly but oh-so-crucially deflected wide of the post. It escapes the eye of the officials and Man City get a fortunate goal kick.

Bright from the hosts

Leeds looking very good in the first five minutes, even nearly opening the scoring from a would’ve-been-offside Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

0-0, 6'.

Erling Haaland out

A reported injury in training will keep Erling Haaland from Elland Road today against his father’s former club.

Leeds United lineup

Darlow, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Rodon, Struijk, Justin, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester City lineup

Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Silva, O’Reilly, Semenyo, Cherki, Marmoush

Leeds vs Manchester City preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Leeds are in great form though as Daniel Farke’s side have lost just twice in 14 league games since their 3-2 defeat at Manchester City in November, as that second half performance at City (and the formation change) was the turning point in their season. Leeds drew 1-1 at Aston Villa last weekend as they coughed up a late equalizer and they’ve been really good against the big boys this season. Elland Road will be rocking as they aim to move closer towards Premier League safety.

City beat Newcastle 2-1 last weekend and Pep Guardiola and his players celebrated wildly as they feel like they’re putting huge pressure on Arsenal in the title race. The fact they play the day before the Gunners this weekend gives them an opportunity to cut the gap to two points and they will have a game in-hand after Arsenal host Chelsea on Sunday. City have been in this situation in the title race many times before and relish it, with January signings Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo giving them a huge boost in their quest for glory.

Leeds team news, focus

Noah Okafor is out with a hamstring injury which impacts Leeds’ depth in attack but the plan will be pretty simple. The 3-5-1-1 system has worked so well with USMNT star Brenden Aaronson drifting around in support of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Farke will hope Leeds can score early to get Elland Road rocking and then set his side up to punish any City mistakes on the counter.

Manchester City team news, focus

Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol remain out with long-term injuries, while Max Alleyne and Jeremy Doku are doubts. City have a pretty settled lineup now with the back four and central midfield pretty much guaranteed and Semenyo and O’Reilly are supporting Erling Haaland so well.

Leeds vs Manchester City prediction

This has the whiff of an upset about it and if Leeds go ahead, this will be very tough for Man City. Go for a draw. Leeds 2-2 Manchester City.

