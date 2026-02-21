Manchester City 2-1 Newcastle: O’Reilly brace, late resolve close title race gap to two points
Manchester City closed the title gap to two points with a Nico O’Reilly-fueled 2-1 win over familiar foes Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Manchester City vs Newcastle final score: 2-1
Nico O’Reilly 14', 27', Lewis Hall 22'
Newcastle make final moves
Elanga and Gordon leave the game for Jacob Murphy and William Osula in the 78th minute.
City threatening a third
Haaland with a brilliant dribble on the left to shake free of Tonali, then it’s two passes to a low shot from Semenyo that is saved by a stooping Pope.
Newcastle change two
Harvey Barnes and Joelinton enter the fold for Joe Willock and Nick Woltemade, who had been quiet since the early goings.
City make another tweak
Guardiola wants to put this game outside the reach of one Newcastle moment of magic, and he’s removing Marmoush for Rayan Cherki in the 58th minute.
Halftime sub
Abdukodir Khusanov replaces the cautioned Ruben Dias at the break.
Halftime — Man City 2-1 Newcastle
Newcastle hung in there and had a Dan Burn goal ruled out for offside, so there’s danger left in this one.
How long until the Magpies wear down, though? They were in Azerbaijan at midweek and are without several big players due to injury.
Nico O’Reilly goal — Man City 2-1 Newcastle
Kieran Trippier is nowhere near Erling Haaland’s picture-perfect cross to the back post.
Lewis Hall goal — Man City 1-1 Newcastle
Out of nothing!
Jacob Ramsey find a loose ball off a set piece and lays it back to Lewis Hall, who has a strong left peg and tries his luck.
The ball takes a turn off Rayan Ait-Nouri and has own goal potential but for now it’s Hall on the scoresheet!
Nico O’Reilly goal — Man City 1-0 Newcastle
The beat goes on for Man City against Newcastle.
The Magpies lose a long aerial from Nick Pope and City zip down the field.
Omar Marmoush sets up Nico O’Reilly, and Pope is respecting Erling Haaland’s overlapping run as he only gets a paw to the youngster’s left-footed shot.
Manchester City lineup
Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Silva, O’Reilly, Semenyo, Marmoush, Haaland
Newcastle United lineup
Pope, Hall, Burn, Thiaw, Trippier, Tonali, Ramsey, Willock, Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon
Manchester City vs Newcastle preview
Pep Guardiola’s men are five points back of table-topping Arsenal and have played one fewer game than their rivals after the Gunners drew Wolves 2-2 at midweek.
Now they’re tasked with meeting Newcastle for the fourth of at least five meetings this year, having lost to the Magpies in the league and beaten them decisively over a pair of League Cup semifinal ties. The two rivals will tangle in the FA Cup next month.
Newcastle are on an uptick in form but also dealing with their return from a massive away day at Qarabag in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie with the Azerbaijani side.
Can they kick off the time zones and make it four-straight wins across all competitions after beating Spurs in the PL, Aston Villa in the FA Cup, and Qarabag in the UCL?
Manchester City team news, focus
OUT: Jeremy Doku (calf), Josko Gvardiol (ankle), Mateo Kovacic (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Erling Haaland (knee), Max Alleyne (knock)
Newcastle United team news, focus
OUT: Lewis Miley (knee), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Yoane Wissa (training), Sven Botman (back)
Manchester City vs Newcastle prediction
How very rare for Man City to be waiting a busy rival’s visit from far away, and Newcastle are also without talisman Bruno Guimaraes. The Magpies can deliver a positive result but there’s too much going against them to forecast such a thing. Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle United.
