Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after closing to within two points of Arsenal?

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City continued their recent mastery of Newcastle United with a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium that shrunk Arsenal’s table lead to just two points.

It took a whole lot of gumption, as the Magpies pushed hard for an equalizer deep into stoppage time but could not defy Gianluigi Donnarumma a second time.

The Citizens are again hoping to overtake a Premier League rival from an inferior position on the table and will know that staying within three points of the Gunners will give them a shot to pass them when they meet on April 18 in Manchester.

Two points is obviously within that margin.

City could’ve made it easier on themselves by finishing their chances against a Newcastle side that was in Azerbaijan just a few days ago. Nico O’Reilly’s two goals were enough to get City over the line but the hosts did need an offside flag to stop Dan Burn from making it 2-2.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after win vs Newcastle?

Big win today? “Massive. Newcastle is an awesome team, their physicality and the speed they have in front with Gordon, Elanga, Barnes all of them. Really tough but the team was unbelievable.”

How are you guys again turning it on at the right time? “We won today. We drew against Spurs not far away. Step at a time.

“Seventy percent of the players never played in that situation and I don’t play. We know that every game of the season will be like this — especially at home with five games left. Today we had the best crowd of the year. Now it’s rest three days and prepare for Leeds.”

So what are you doing differently? “The game plan, the mentality, what we have to do. Football is like that. Man marking is so aggressive. The pace they have. It’s a really tough opening. Champions League, 0-5 at halftime. The physicality, the pace. Since Saudi Arabia took over the club and Eddie Howe got there, they’re unbelievable.”

How good is Nico O’Reilly? “Nico gives us in the middle the physicality that we need. He’s playing now in his position. The first goal, the shot, and the second goal arriving in that position. He’s so complete and so young. So pleased what the academy produced with Phil and Rico and now Nico.”