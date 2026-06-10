How to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live: World Cup stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Canada’s World Cup run begins Friday when Bosnia and Herzegovina pays a visit to Toronto Stadium in Toronto for a 3pm ET kickoff.

Jesse Marsch will lead Alphonso Davies and the Canucks into Group B play with real hope of a run into the knockout rounds. Tri-hosts Canada have to deal with Qatar, Switzerland, and BNH over the next two weeks.

WATCH — Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada have reached three World Cups in their men’s national team history and are still seeking their first point, having gone 0-0-3 in 1986 and 2018.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have only been with FIFA since 1992 but Bosnian footballer success stretches way back to their runs as part of Yugoslavia. The ‘Adriatic Sharks’ finished second in 1930, fourth in 1962, and reached four more quarterfinals between 1954 and 1990.

BNH reached the group stage in 2014 and won one game but lost the other two. This will be their second bite at the apple.

How to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday (June 12)

Venue: Toronto Stadium — Toronto, Ontario

TV Channel: Telemundo/Universo

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock, en Espanol

Canada team news, focus

The Canadians, like the U.S., have been preparing with friendlies since September and have a 4W-5D-1L record in that span. Aside from Bayern Munich star Davies, they’ll look to vice-captain Stephen Eustaqiuio (LAFC), Juventus’ Jonathan David, and new Premier League entrant Liam Millar (Hull City) to help make history.

Bosnia and Herzegovina team news, focus

All-time cap and goal leader Edin Dzeko leads the way for BNH, and the Dragons are on an eight-match unbeaten run (two wins, six draws). Head coach Sergej Barbarez will also look to FC St Pauli goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, Atalanta’s Sead Kolasinac, and Bundesliga veterans Ermedin Demirovic and Haris Tabakovic.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction

The hosts are heavy favorites, and the visitors have only played one game on North American soil as part of their preparations. They drew Panama but this will be a bigger test. They’ve passed some stiff ones to reach the World Cup, home and away. This could be a deadlock. Canada 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina.