Aston Villa 1-1 Leeds: Abraham grabs late point

Aston Villa grabbed a point late on at home to Leeds on Saturday as Tammy Abraham struck in the 88th minute to make it 1-1.

Anton Stach’s stunning free kick put Leeds ahead in the first half but Villa pushed extremely hard in the second half and Unai Emery’s side finally broke through late on as substitute Abraham finished at the Holte End.

With the draw Villa move on to 51 points for the season, while Leeds will be disappointed with the draw but continue their resurgence as they move on to 31 points.

Villa struggle when dominating possession

Unai Emery’s tactics are well-known and his teams have always struggled to create big chances when they dominate possession. That’s just the way he sets up. Villa have now dropped points at home to Everton, Brentford and Leeds in three of their last four home games and a clear pattern is emerging as to how to play against them. Yes, Villa are missing some huge players in midfield (McGinn, Tielemans and Kamara) who usually dictate the tempo of play and help them manage these kind of low blocks better, but it was no surprise that the service to Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins was cut off so easily because there was no space on transitions. In the second half Villa changed things around and Barkley, Abraham and Sancho all made a big impact to grab a point, as no team has won more points from losing positions than Villa this season. Emery will be disappointed with the first half display in particular but he knows Villa are still well on track to overachieve massively this season. The next step for his team is to try and become just a little more creative when they’re handed more of the ball. That is on the players but it’s also on Emery to tweak his tactics a little too.

What’s next?

Aston Villa head to bottom club Wolves on Friday in a west Midlands derby. Leeds host Manchester City next Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Leeds score: 1-1

Abraham 88'; Stach 31'

Aston Villa vs Leeds live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Abraham knees it home!

Villa Park goes wild as a corns is whipped in and Konsa heads it down. Abraham flicks the ball with his knee and it loops in over Calvert-Lewin on the line. 1-1!

Abraham brings Aston Villa level with Leeds Tammy Abraham delivers for Aston Villa as he redirects Ezri Konsa's header into the back of the net to make it 1-1 against Leeds.

Abraham on for Buendia, as Leeds almost grab a second

It’s Tammy Abraham and Ollie Watkins up front for Villa as Emery has gone for it. At the other end Leeds almost grab a second but Martinez denies Calvert-Lewin. Nmecha is on for Aaronson for Leeds.

Villa think they are level, but Waktins is offside

Buendia’s shot hits the post and comes straight back out to Watkins who taps home. But Watkins was offside. No goal.

Huge block to deny Mings

It’s all Villa now and a cross is flicked on and Tyrone Mings looks certain to score but his shot is blocked really well by Stach.

Rogers growing into the game

Watkins goes down in the box under a challenge from Justin. Morgan Rogers is now popping up more often around the box and is causing problems. This is more like it from Villa. Leeds are dropping deeper and deeper.

Sancho, Barkley on

Emery has made a double change with Sancho and Barkley on for Bailey and Onana. Villa have to throw some caution to the wind here. This is all very similar to their recent home defeats to Everton and Brentford.

Villa doing their best to create

Aston Villa are trying to up the tempo at the start of the second half. Unai Emery won’t have been happy with that first half display but Villa are trying to force the issue. Leeds still look fairly comfortable though.

Half time: Aston Villa 0-1 Leeds

Leeds deservedly ahead and they’ve been solid defensively, sharp when they’ve got the ball forward and Stach’s free kick was a stunner. Unai Emery has some decent attacking options on the bench and we will surely see Sancho, Abraham and Barkley very soon.

Onana denied at the back post

Amadou Onana with a big chance right at the end of the half. A cross is flicked on and Onana is there but Darlow saves well and Watkins can’t bundle home the rebound. Villa have finally woken up.

Gruev so close to a second for Leeds

It is all Leeds now. Lovely build up play and Calvert-Lewin lays it off to Gruev and his curling shot flies inches wide. Villa have to get hold of themselves here.

Anton Stach puts Leeds ahead with a stunning free kick!

That goal has been coming. Leeds midfielder Anton Stach lines up a free kick from over 35 yards out and it looks like he’s going to cross it. But he whips in towards the near top corner and Martinez is caught out and can’t get to it. What a hit from Stach!

Stach's screamer gives Leeds advantage over Villa It's a sensational effort from the set-piece by Anton Stach, who fools Emiliano Martinez to give Leeds a 1-0 lead at Villa Park.

Martinez denies Calvert-Lewin with a fine save

Lovely clipped ball over the top and Calvert-Lewin is clean through. But Emiliano Martinez rushes off his line and does just enough to save and the corner comes to nothing.

Very even start at Villa Park

There is very little between these teams so far with plenty of crosses into the box and direct play. These are two very solid teams and it feels like the first goal is going to be extremely important in this game.

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Bailey, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins

Leeds lineup

Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Stach, Gudmundsson; Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Marco Bizot (suspension), Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (knee)

Leeds team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Anton Stach (hip). Pascal Struijk (groin), Noah Okafor (thigh), Daniel James (hamstring)

Aston Villa vs Leeds preview

The Villans sit seven points back of leaders Arsenal before the Gunners play Wolves on Wednesday, and beat Brighton last time out to improve their uneven 2026 record to 3W-2D-2L. They’ve lost a pair of 1-0 home matches to Brentford and Everton in that stretch.

Leeds, meanwhile, have lost just twice since the start of December and have been an absolute handful for teams up and down the table. Daniel Farke’s men are 4W-7D-2L during that time and came back from 2-0 down to draw Leeds in Week 26.

Still, that impressive run leaves Leeds just six points above 18th-place West Ham. Can Leeds get a measure of revenge for a 2-1 loss at Elland Road earlier this season to further ease their relegation worries.

Aston Villa vs Leeds prediction

This could be quite tight, as both teams have conceded more shots than they’ve taken in open play and do not possess impressive defensive records. Villa are home and have more consistent game changers, and that tips the scale for our pick. Aston Villa 3-1 Leeds United.

