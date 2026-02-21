West Ham 0-0 Bournemouth: Irons fire forward in the rain, can’t find finish

Red-hot West Ham were cooled off by the heavy London rain in a 0-0 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday at the London Stadium.

The Irons almost required three points given their upcoming fixtures and out-attempted the Cherries 19-10 while winning the xG battle 2.73-0.65.

WATCH — West Ham v Bournemouth full match replay

All that without a goal is worth a single point, and Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham remain two points behind 17th-place Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth’s point moves them above Everton into eighth place.

Can solid West Ham find enough magic in the final third?

Nuno Espirito Santo has turned an absolutely woeful West Ham United into a respectable unit, but there’s a real question as to whether they can make enough happen in attack to get over the hump known as the line between 18th and 17th place. So who beyond Jarrod Bowen is going to be prove up to the task of starring in a safety run? Pablo Felipe is injured for a bit longer and potentially special. He’s also unproven outside of Portugal and young. Crysencio Summerville’s speed and vision are a lot of fun to watch but he hasn’t reliably produced goals at the Premier League level while Adama Traore has only scored more than two PL goals in a season once and it was four in 2019-20. Taty Castellanos is prone to cold stretches but capable of a talismanic stretch. Callum Wilson is a respected finisher but has not been able to play the minutes required to be a double-digit goal threat. So who’s going to step forward and drive the Hammers to safety?

What’s next?

Bournemouth host Sunderland at 7:30am ET Saturday, while West Ham head to Liverpool at 10am the same day.

West Ham vs Bournemouth final score: 0-0

Full time — West Ham 0-0 Bournemouth

Full of sound and fury, signaling a point each.

Jarrod Bowen wants a stoppage-time penalty

Summerville sets up Bowen on the right side of the box.

Truffert lunges to get in a block and gets a piece of the ball en route to Bowen’s foot.

Bowen crumples into a heap but he’s not getting that call.

Another Cherries sub

Marcus Tavernier replaces Evanilson for the final 10 minutes.

It’s been busy in the West Ham end of late.

West Ham sub

Ex-Bournemouth star Callum Wilson replaces Tomas Soucek in the 72nd minute.

Bournemouth subs

David Brooks and Ryan Christie exit for Tyler Adams and Amine Adli after 65 minutes.

A good first start back from injury for Adams, who put out a few fires and read the game well.

Rayan thrills!

Bournemouth’s Brazilian teen launches a one-man counter attack, cutting by one defender and then dribbling 60-yards onto his left foot only to clip the bar from 22 yards.

0-0, 64'.

Halftime — West Ham 0-0 Bournemouth

Anyone’s game, though West Ham and their supporters’ desperation to get out of the bottom three are giving them more juice.

Shots are 9-2 for West Ham, but both sides have put a pair of shots on target and Bournemouth have 59% of the ball.

It’s almost a must-win game for West Ham given their remaining fixtures. Will they crack, breakthrough, or split the points?

Edgy affair

Plenty of fouls and grit in this, but it’s also an appealing watch as West Ham look to pick their spots to attack the ball-holding Cherries.

The Moyesian plan is working so well, and Andoni Iraola will be looking to change something soon enough if it stays this way.

Hammers bring the energy

The stadium is loud and behind their West Ham, who have already put two of four shots on target including a really good early chance for Crysencio Summerville that was a 0.7 xG opportunity saved by Djordje Petrovic.

West Ham lineup

Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Magassa, Summerville, Bowen, Castellanos

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic, Truffert, Senesi, Hill, Jimenez, Adams, Scott, Adli, Rayan, Kroupi Jr, Evanilson

West Ham vs Bournemouth preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham are still in the relegation zone but they’ve won three of their last five games and drew against Manchester United last time out after leading in the 95th minute. Despite conceding plenty of late goals which would have had them out of the relegation zone by now, West Ham have improved defensively and the attacking trio of Bowen, Summerville and Castellanos are so dangerous on the counter.

Bournemouth are back on track in a big way as Andoni Iraola’s side have won four of their last six games, including a very impressive comeback win at Everton last time out, and are pushing for the top six and European qualification. After a rough run with injuries, then selling Antoine Semenyo in January, the Cherries have players back fit and new signing Rayan has made a huge difference.

West Ham team news, focus

New signing Felipe is out with a calf issue, which is a big blow, while Freddie Potts is suspended. Nuno will look to Mateus Fernandes to be the driving force in midfield and get the ball to Summerville and Bowen early and often. Dutch winger Summerville has scored in six of his last seven games in all competitions and January signing Taty Castellanos is providing a really good focal point for the Hammers to sustain attacks.

Bournemouth team news, focus

Justin Kluivert and Ben Gannon-Doak remain out, while Marcus Tavernier is close to a return. Iraola has Amine Adli and Rayan supporting Evanilson in attack and there’s a lovely balance to this Bournemouth side with Alex Scott pressing high from midfield and setting the tone. All of a sudden the Cherries have lots of midfield and attacking options, which is a rare treat for Iraola given their injury issues for most of this season.

West Ham vs Bournemouth prediction

This feels like it’s going to be a very even game but West Ham are more desperate for the win and will come flying out of the traps and hold on. West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth.

How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (February 21)

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock