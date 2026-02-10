Everton 1-2 Bournemouth: Cherries stun 10-man Toffees with incredible comeback

Bournemouth were 1-0 down at Everton in the second half and were being outplayed and then a crazy eight minutes turned the game on its head.

WATCH — Full match replay

Brazilian teenager Rayan gave away a penalty kick in the first half which Iliman Ndiaye scored to put Everton deservedly ahead, the Toffees failed to build on their lead and were made to pay.

But Rayan made amends for his mistake as he headed home at the back post to start a wild eight minutes. Amine Adli headed home soon after to put Bournemouth 2-1 up and then Jake O’Brien was sent off to rub further salt into Everton’s wounds.

The Toffees pushed hard but couldn’t find an equalizer late on as they remain on 37 points, while Bournemouth have now won four of their last six and are also on 37 points and right back in the European hunt.

What’s next?

Everton are next in action when they host Manchester United on Monday, February 23. Bournemouth are next in action on Saturday, February 21 away at West Ham.

Everton vs Bournemouth score: 1-2

Ndiaye 42'; Rayan 61', Adli 64'

Everton vs Bournemouth live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Branthwaite heads over

Great free kick to the back post and Branthwaite towers above three Bournemouth players, but his header is over.

Beto’s header is saved

Ndiaye’s cross is knocked down by Beto but it’s saved. Everton pushing really hard to make it 2-2.

Garner smashes over

Everton are pushing hard for a late equalizer as a corner drops to James Garner but he smashes way over the bar.

Jake O’Brien sent off

It goes from bad to worse for Everton as Adli is played in over the top. Jake O’Brien barges into him and he’s the last man and denies an obvious goal scoring opportunity. He gets a red card and in the space of eight minutes Everton have gone from 1-0 up and cruising to 2-1 down and down to 10 players.

#EVEBOU – 69’



The referee’s call of red card to O’Brien for denial of an obvious goal scoring opportunity (DOGSO) was checked and confirmed by VAR. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) February 10, 2026

Adli heads Bournemouth in front!

Wow. Wow. Wow. What a turnaround from Bournemouth in just a few minutes. A free kick is clipped in and Hill heads the ball back across goal and Adli is there to head home into an empty net. Everton were totally caught out by a very simple free kick straight into the box.

Adli heads Bournemouth 2-1 in front of Everton Within minutes, Bournemouth completely turn the match around as Amine Adli gets on the receiving end of a cross to give the Cherries a 2-1 lead over Everton.

Rayan heads home!

After giving away a penalty kick the young Brazilian pops up at the back post and powers a header home from Truffert’s wonderful cross. He celebrates in front of the away fans and pats his chest. Bournemouth are level and Everton will be kicking themselves.

Rayan heads Bournemouth level with Everton It's a beautiful header from Rayan, who scores for the second match in a row to bring Bournemouth level at 1-1 with Everton.

Truffert drills just wide

Okay, Bournemouth are having a go now. Adrien Truffert pings a low shot towards the far corner which zips off the surface and just goes wide.

Barry with a big chance!

Ndiaye does really well on the right and his cross is begging to be put home from close range. Barry gets on it but his shot is blocked by a Bournemouth defender.

Everton should be 2-0 up early in the second half!

Bournemouth get caught on the ball at the back and the ball drops to Dewsbury-Hall. He curls a beauty towards the top corner but Hill is there to make a superb block. Everton are keeping the pressure on as the rain hammers down.

Half time: Everton 1-0 Bournemouth

Ndiaye’s penalty kick is the difference and Everton have been totally dominant and should be ahead by more.

Penalty to Everton... and Ndiaye slots home!

After overrunning the ball in his own box, Bournemouth’s new signing Rayan brings down Branthwaite in the box and Everton have been awarded a penalty kick. Iliman Ndiaye steps up and slots home the penalty calmly. Everton deservedly ahead just before half time.

Ndiaye's penalty lifts Everton ahead of Cherries Everton are awarded a penalty right before the halftime interval where Iliman Ndiaye makes no mistake from the spot to give the Toffees a 1-0 lead against Bournemouth.

Evanilson with a tame effort for Bournemouth

A first chance of the game for Bournemouth as the ball drops in the box. Evanilson is on it but his effort is tame and straight at Pickford. The Cherries have really lacked energy so far. Five minutes to go before half time.

Petrovic, and the post, denies Ndiaye

It is all Everton and a cross from the left flashes across everyone and Iliman Ndiaye is there at the back post. His shot looks like it’s going to sneak in but Petrovic pushes it against the post and out. Somehow it’s still 0-0.

Oh no, that is a huge miss

A free kick from Garner is spilled by Petrovic and Barry is there, eight yards out, but he can’t sort his feet out and shanks the finish wide. That is a big miss.

Everton have the ball in the net, but it’s offside

A corner is whipped in and Everton hook it back into the danger area. Ndiaye is there and lets the ball run through his legs and it goes in. But he was clearly offside. No goal.

Everton lineup

Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

Bournemouth lineup

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Christie; Adli, Toth, Rayan; Evanilson

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jack Grealish (ankle - MORE)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Tyler Adams (knee - MORE),, Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: David Brooks (ankle), Alex Jimenez (unspecified)

Everton vs Bournemouth preview

The Toffees enter this home match unbeaten in five and losers of just one game in their last eight Premier League outings, as they secured a late comeback win at Fulham on Saturday. It’s admittedly been a soft spot in their fixture list but Moyes will only see: 37 points, eighth on the table, six points off a top-five spot.

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth will prove another good test for Everton, as the Cherries have shrugged off big-name sales in both summer and winter to remain a top-half hopeful. The Cherries suffered through November and December without a win but have taken 11 of their last available 15 points, highlighted by wins over Spurs and Liverpool and Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa. A win Tuesday would bring Bournemouth level with Everton and reassert the Cherries as European hopefuls.

Everton vs Bournemouth prediction

This one’s a true toss-up, as Bournemouth have made it a habit of finding points away from home while Everton have not been at their best inside of Hill Dickinson Stadium after a solid start to life at their new home. Rayan and Eli Junior Kroupi are hard to hold down, and Bournemouth have been conjuring good performances out of an undermanned midfield. Anything’s possible on Tuesday. Everton 1-1 Bournemouth.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall, Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock