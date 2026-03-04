 Skip navigation
Michael Carrick reaction — What did Man United boss say after suffering first defeat vs Newcastle?

  
Published March 4, 2026 05:49 PM

Manchester United are no longer unbeaten under interim boss Michael Carrick after the Red Devils were desperately beaten 2-1 by Newcastle, who only had 10 players for 45 minutes, on Wednesday.

NEWCASTLE 2-1 MAN UNITED Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Michael Carrick reaction, speaking after William Osula’s stunning winner in the 90th minute snapped his side’s seven-game unbeaten run — now 6W-1D-1L since taking charge until the end of the season.

Michael Carrick reaction — What did Man United boss say after suffering first defeat vs Newcastle?

“We’re not happy with the way we played the game tonight. I think it was the way the game panned out. We had it in our hands largely, but credit to Newcastle. The way they approached the game, we knew it was going to be tough here, but we navigated the game to be in a position we felt we should kick on, and we didn’t, really. Bitterly disappointed.”

Tricky facing a side with 10 players? “I don’t think it was the 10 men. I just don’t think we played good enough tonight. We can’t make any excuses for that. We all take responsibility for that, and we know.”

What was missing tonight? “Just general things. The quality, we weren’t there. Credit to Newcastle, they deserved to win tonight. It hurts me to say that, but that’s how it was. We need to get back to work and be better for the next game.”

Is it a one-off situation? “We’ve lost one game, we haven’t played well enough, but in the grand scheme of things we’re in a decent position. Tonight hurts because we don’t like losing games, but we’ll be better for the next one.”

How will you use 10-day break before facing Aston Villa? “Just like any other week. We win a game, we lose a game, it doesn’t change. We’ve got to learn from it and we’ve got to get better from it. Listen, we’ve had a lot of praise lately, and the boys have deserved it. Tonight we disappointed, but it doesn’t change how we approach the next game, we’ve got everything to play for. We’ll have a good week, we’ll work hard, we’ll learn and look forward to the next game.”