NBA: Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Injury Report: Trae Young set to make Wizards debut
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgetown at UConn
How to watch the 2026 Big East Women's Basketball tournament on Peacock: Schedule, streaming info, results
Syndication: The Enquirer
Jason Benetti to join NBC Sports as play-by-play voice of Sunday Night Baseball
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published March 4, 2026 01:23 PM

Manchester United’s rocket rise up the Premier League table heads to a difficult venue where Newcastle United is having a difficult time.

WATCH Newcastle v Manchester United

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Newcastle vs Manchester United live updates - by Andy Edwards

Newcastle vs Manchester United live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Newcastle starting XI

Lineups TBA at 2:15 pm ET.

Man United starting XI

Lineups TBA at 2:15 pm ET.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET Wednesday
Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle upon Tyne
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

The Red Devils hit St. James’ Park on Wednesday after taking 19 of their last 21 points under caretaker boss Michael Carrick. Man Utd drew their last three matches under Ruben Amorim and have not lost in the league since Dec. 21, 2025 at Aston Villa. That streak started with a 1-0 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford on Boxing Day. The Magpies bounced back to win three-straight Premier League games but are nearly as cold as the Red Devils are hot over the last six weeks.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies have won just once in Premier League play since January 7 with five losses including three at SJP, which had been a fortress for much of the season and last. Newcastle’s next six games span three competitions and are a brutal ask of a team missing star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, as the Magpies meet Man United, Man City, Barcelona, Chelsea, Barca again, and derby rivals Sunderland between now and March 22.

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Miley (knee), Bruno Guimaraes (ankle), Valentino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jacob Ramsey (illness)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Mason Mount (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Lisandro Martinez (calf), Luke Shaw (illness), Harry Maguire (illness)

Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction

Benjamin Sesko has five goals in his last eight Premier League games and Newcastle has had trouble keeping clean sheets. In fact, they’ve conceded two or more goals in six of their last eight PL games. They’ll rally for kickoff but it’s going to be tight. Newcastle United 2-2 Manchester United.