Matthijs de Ligt injury — Manchester United mainstay out of 18 versus West Ham

Matthijs de Ligt is a surprise omission from Manchester United’s game day squad to face West Ham United on Thursday.

De Ligt, 26, has played every minute of every Premier League game for Man United this season, and his absence means a back three of Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw, and Noussair Mazraoui versus the Irons.

Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez start the game on the bench.

Amorim revealed Wednesday that he had two new doubts for the West Ham match, but inferred that the unnamed players were game time decisions.

We’ll await an update from Ruben Amorim, who will hope that this is a short-lived absence.

Matthijs de Ligt injury history — Manchester United mainstay out of 18 versus West Ham

Man United did not fare well when De Ligt missed time.

The Dutch center back missed seven of Man United’s last eight games of the 2024-25 season, going 1W-4L-2D and also losing a game 4-3 in which he played just 35 minutes. They also lost two games when he was ill around the Christmas holiday.

All told last season, Man United’s record when De Ligt played at least one half was 9W-7L-9D while they were 1W-3L when he played less than a half and 1W-2D-6L when he did not play at all.

He’s missed time with injuries during his last season with Bayern Munich but had otherwise been pretty healthy during his rise from Ajax to Juve and then Bayern.