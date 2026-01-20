 Skip navigation
Jack Grealish injury news: Broken foot to keep Everton star out ‘a number of months’

  
Published January 20, 2026 03:03 PM

Everton star Jack Grealish is expected to miss “a number of months” due to a broken foot, according to a report from The Athletic.

Grealish played the full 90 minutes in Everton’s 1-0 victory over his boyhood club Aston Villa on Sunday, but tests this week revealed a stress fracture in his foot. The 30-year-old hopeful for England’s 2026 World Cup team will see a specialist in the coming days to determine the best course of action and a timetable for his return.

Jack Grealish out for months — Iliman Ndiaye returns at just the right time

If not for fellow star winger Iliman Ndiaye’s imminent return from the Africa Cup of Nations, where he captured gold alongside his Senegalese teammates, Grealish’s injury would be a devastating and crippling blow to Everton’s prospects for the rest of the season (or at least force them into the transfer market). Grealish is far and away Everton’s top creator in and around the box while Ndiaye stretches the field and beats his man one-on-one in space — together they make a perfect pair to beat you in a variety of ways. Without one, they’re more limited and more predictable. Expect David Moyes to set his team up to defend a little deeper and lean back in to counter-attacking football once again.