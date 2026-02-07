Bournemouth 1-1 Aston Villa: Cherries can’t cash in on dominant display

Bournemouth came back from a goal down to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday, but Andoni Iraola’s side will feel like it was two points dropped given the quality of their performance.

The Cherries were on top from the opening whistle and should have been ahead already before Morgan Rogers scored with Villa’s very first shot in the 22nd minute. Bournemouth continued to pepper Emiliano Martinez’s goal and forced him to make five first-half saves, but finally they broke through 10 minutes into the second half. January signing Rayan weaved his way through the left side of Villa’s defense and lashed home a near-post finish that sent Vitality Stadium into rapture, and perhaps indicated they have done another brilliant bit of business. Martinez made three more saves to keep the score at 1-1.

Bournemouth (34 points) are still narrowly in the bottom half of the Premier League table (11th), still lurking about the European race. Aston Villa (47 points) remain 3rd, now nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

What’s next?

Everton vs Bournemouth — Tuesday, 2:30 pm ET

Aston Villa vs Brighton — Wednesday, 2:30 pm ET

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa final score: 1-1

Goalscorers: Morgan Rogers (22'), Rayan (55')

GOAL! Bournemouth 1-1 Aston Villa: Rayan scores in his first PL start (55')

Rayan brings Bournemouth level with Aston Villa Rayan takes it himself and dribbles right past a switched-off Lucas Digne to bring the Cherries back to level terms with Aston Villa.

GOAL! Bournemouth 0-1 Aston Villa: Rogers opens the scoring against the run of play (22')

Rogers rifles Aston Villa in front of Bournemouth Morgan Rogers gets Aston Villa on the board with a powerful effort that ripples the back of the net to give his side a 1-0 advantage over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth starting lineup

Petrovic - Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert - Scott, Cook, Kroupi - Rayan, Adli, Evanilson

Aston Villa starting lineup

Martinez - Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne - Onana, Luiz, Rogers - Sancho, Buendia, Watkins

The Cherries suffered through two brutal months but appear to have things in order since January 7 with three wins and a draw in their last four Premier League games, including wins over Spurs and Liverpool to boost them onto 33 points and the 12th spot on the table.

Villa lost just three times in the first 18 weeks of the season but have matched that in theri last six PL matches. Emery’s men are 2W-1D-3L since December 30, and the Villans have lost at home to Brentford and Everton. They’ve dipped seven points off the top of the table and are just as close to sixth as the top-four (or -five) battle feels more tense by the week.

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Tyler Adams (knee - MORE),, Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: David Brooks (ankle).

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Alysson (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (thigh)

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa prediction

Both teams are missing multiple pieces for their midfield, and this is probably a closer match-up than anticipated by many. Iraola could well put the final dent in the Villa’s title dreams — presuming the other top teams show up this weekend. Bournemouth 1-0 Aston Villa.