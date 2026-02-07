 Skip navigation
How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 7, 2026 05:26 AM

Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea look to run their Premier League winning streak to five when much-improved Leeds United visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The Blues sit in fifth place with 43 points after 25 matches and find themselves in the middle of a host of teams angling for a top-five finish and a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

WATCH Chelsea v Leeds

Chelsea will be wary of their Tuesday visitors after losing 3-1 to Leeds at Elland Road in early December, a result that kicked Leeds’ season into a much better gear.

Leeds entered that game in 18th place and the newly-promoted side have not looked back. Daniel Farke’s men have gone 4W-6D-2L in the ensuing 12 matches to move six points clear of the bottom three.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday
Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Jamie Gittens (thigh), Tosin Adarabioyo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (knock), Filip Jorgensen (unspecified), Andrey Santos (undisclosed)

Leeds team news, focus

OUT: Anton Stach (hip)

Chelsea vs Leeds prediction

Leeds sweeping Chelsea seems like a fever dream of a sentence even given the excellent job done by Farke at Elland Road. The Blues are running well now and are better equipped to deal with two games in a short period of time (even if Leeds have an extra half-day’s rest). Chelsea 3-1 Leeds.