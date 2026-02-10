Liam Rosenior reaction: Chelsea manager on collapse against Leeds

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_title24_kenroczen_260209.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Glendale: Hunter Lawrence earns red plate with consistency
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander returns to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $13 million contract
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Justin Verlander reunites with Tigers, Pirates add Marcell Ozuna to lineup
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_260210.jpg
Soucek stuns Man United with West Ham’s opener
nbc_pl_new_goal2_260210.jpg
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
nbc_pl_tot_goal1_260210.jpg
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_title24_kenroczen_260209.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Glendale: Hunter Lawrence earns red plate with consistency
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander returns to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $13 million contract
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Justin Verlander reunites with Tigers, Pirates add Marcell Ozuna to lineup
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whugoal1_260210.jpg
Soucek stuns Man United with West Ham’s opener
nbc_pl_new_goal2_260210.jpg
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
nbc_pl_tot_goal1_260210.jpg
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Liam Rosenior reaction: Chelsea manager on collapse against Leeds

  
Published February 10, 2026 04:49 PM

The Liam Rosenior reaction after his Chelsea side blew a 2-0 lead at home to Leeds on Tuesday was intriguing as the young manager saw his team succumb to familiar failings.

MORERecap, video highlights

Defensive mistakes impacted Chelsea late on, as Rosenior’s run of consecutive Premier League wins at the start of his reign as Chelsea boss ended at four.

Here is the latest Liam Rosenior reaction from Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior reaction

Reaction to follow...