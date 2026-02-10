One feeble performance at a time, Tottenham Hotspur are slipping and sliding their way into the Premier League’s relegation race — Thomas Frank’s side’s latest episode in a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday.

SPURS 1-2 NEWCASTLE — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after his side suffered its seventh home defeat this season (in 13 PL games). Only Wolves, West Ham and Burnley — the three sides currently occupying the relegation zone — have lost as many (or more) games at home, though Spurs appear dead set on giving them a run for their money, and their place in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after latest loss to Newcastle?

We’ll have Frank’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.