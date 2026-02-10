Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after latest loss to Newcastle?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_title24_kenroczen_260209.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Glendale: Hunter Lawrence earns red plate with consistency
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander returns to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $13 million contract
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Justin Verlander reunites with Tigers, Pirates add Marcell Ozuna to lineup
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tot_goal1_260210.jpg
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
nbc_pl_new_goal2_260210.jpg
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
Screenshot_2026-02-10_155457.jpg
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_title24_kenroczen_260209.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at Glendale: Hunter Lawrence earns red plate with consistency
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander returns to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $13 million contract
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Justin Verlander reunites with Tigers, Pirates add Marcell Ozuna to lineup
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tot_goal1_260210.jpg
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
nbc_pl_new_goal2_260210.jpg
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
Screenshot_2026-02-10_155457.jpg
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after latest loss to Newcastle?

  
Published February 10, 2026 04:30 PM

One feeble performance at a time, Tottenham Hotspur are slipping and sliding their way into the Premier League’s relegation race — Thomas Frank’s side’s latest episode in a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday.

SPURS 1-2 NEWCASTLE Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Thomas Frank reaction, speaking after his side suffered its seventh home defeat this season (in 13 PL games). Only Wolves, West Ham and Burnley — the three sides currently occupying the relegation zone — have lost as many (or more) games at home, though Spurs appear dead set on giving them a run for their money, and their place in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank reaction — What did Spurs boss say after latest loss to Newcastle?

We’ll have Frank’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.