Chelsea 2-2 Leeds: Blues throw away 2-0 lead as familiar problems return

Chelsea were 2-0 up and cruising against Leeds but ended up drawing 2-2 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday as Liam Rosenior’s side lost ground in their hunt for a top four finish.



The excellent Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer had Chelsea cruising with a goal in each half and they could have led by more.

But Leeds were handed a way back into the game after Moises Caicedo fouled the brilliant Jayden Bogle in the box. Lukas Nmecha scored the spot kick and six minutes later Leeds were level as Bogle caused chaos in the box and after a defensive mix up Noah Okafor slotted home the equalizer, and it stood after a VAR check for a potential handball.

Palmer thought he had won it in the 95th minute but somehow put the ball over from a yard out, as Leeds held on for a big point.

The draw was the first time Liam Rosenior has dropped points in the Premier League as Chelsea’s manager as they sit on 44 points. Leeds have 30 points.

Familiar defensive failings return under Rosenior

Chelsea were absolutely cruising to victory and then familiar problems returned. They took their foot off the gas. They stopped doing the simple things. They stopped focusing. And they paid the price. Liam Rosenior was fuming at the lack of game management from his young side. The scorer of Leeds’ first goal which sparked the comeback, Lukas Nmecha, revealed after the game that Leeds prayed on Chelsea being a young side to turn things around. Chelsea looked like a young side because they are, but they have to learn quicker than making the same mistakes they’ve made under three different managers in the last two years. This happened under Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca too but it hadn’t really been happening under Rosenior. Until now. Aside from being 2-0 down against West Ham then rallying back to win a few weeks ago, Rosenior’s first four Premier League games in charge had gone smoothly with four wins from four and dominant, energetic, pragmatic displays. But this was a return to the old Chelsea and he didn’t like it. Rosenior’s stated aim since taking over at Chelsea is to focus on bringing high-pressing and changing the mentality to do whatever it takes to win games. Chelsea did whatever it took to chuck this away as they switched off at the key moment in the second half and showed their immaturity. They still almost, and should have, won it. Somehow Cole Palmer missed from a yard out in the final few seconds. But the damage was done and Rosenior was given a prime example of the kind of wobble he has to eradicate from Chelsea’s play if they’re going to take the next step and go deep in the Champions League and secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season. It’s a big step and after his smooth, winning start, to life at Chelsea, this was a big reality check for Rosenior.

What’s next?

Chelsea head to Hull City in the FA Cup on Friday, then host Burnley in the league on Saturday, February 21. Leeds head to Birmingham City on Sunday in the FA Cup, then head to Aston Villa in the League on Saturday, February 21.

Chelsea vs Leeds score: 2-2

Joao Pedro 24', Palmer 58'; Nmecha 67', Okafor 73'

Chelsea vs Leeds live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Cole Palmer misses a sitter from one yard out!

In the 95th minute a cross is whipped over and Cole Palmer somehow taps it over the bar from one yard out. How on earth does that happen!? He can’t believe it. Neither can anyone watching.

Six minutes of stoppage time, and Joao Pedro heads just over

It is allllllll Chelsea. They are whipping in crosses galore trying to win this and Joao Pedro heads just over.

Neto whips a cross just wide

Pedro Neto cuts in from the right and curls a cross to the back post. Not one Chelsea player attacks it and the ball drifts just wide. Rosenior can’t believe it. Plenty of injury time coming up for Chelsea to try and rescue this...

Statement on Okafor’s goal after Bogle handball shout

Just to confirm, this was the decision on Leeds’ equalizer. The ball seemed to flick Bogle’s elbow but it seemed accidental.

#CHELEE – 73’



Okafor makes it 2-2!

A ball over the top causes chaos as Bogle never gives up and forces Acheampong into a mistake. He then gets there ahead of Robert Sanchez and the ball drops to substitute Noah Okafor who finishes. There is a VAR check for handball on Bogle, but it it is deemed accidental handball. What a comeback!

Okafor snatches Leeds equalizer against Chelsea Chelsea look stunned as some sloppy defending results in Noah Okafor tapping in Leeds' second goal of the second half to bring his side level at 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Leeds win a penalty kick... and Nmecha smashes home!

After a great run over the top, Jayden Bogle goes down in the box under a challenge from Caicedo and wins a penalty kick. Lukas Nmecha smashes it home. 2-1. Game on!

Nmecha's penalty gives Leeds hope against Chelsea It's game on at Stamford Bridge as Moises Caicedo's foul results in a penalty, allowing Lukas Nmecha to pull one back for Leeds against Chelsea.

Chelsea pushing hard for the third

Almighty scramble in the box and Chelsea can’t force it home. Enzo Fernandez then shanks his effort way wide. Leeds are all over the place at the back.

Joao Pedro pushed over to win a penalty... and Palmer slots home!

Bijol pushes Joao Pedro in the back, very clearly, in the penalty box. The most obvious penalty kick you will ever see has just been given. What was Bijol doing!? After winning two penalty kicks at the weekend, Joao Pedro wins another! Cole Palmer smashes into the bottom corner and sends Darlow the wrong way. Chelsea 2-0 up and cruising.

Estevao drags it wide

Lovely move from Chelsea and Estevao is under pressure but squeezes his shot just wide.

Hato on for Cucurella at half time

Chelsea with a change at the break as Jorell Hato is on for Marc Cucurella at the break.

Half time: Chelsea 1-0 Leeds

Chelsea the much better team and they should lead by more with Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer running the show. But Leeds are still in this and will be delighted it’s only 1-0. Right on half time there was a flashpoint as Rodon was nudged off the pitch by Estevao and the Leeds defender crashed into the advertising boards.

Palmer almost in again, then Joao Pedro flicks wide

Brilliant football from Chelsea and Palmer is played in, but he can’t get the ball under control and James Justin does enough to win the ball back. Moments later Joao Pedro takes the ball down on the turn but sends his effort wide. Joao Pedro has been sensational.

Palmer with a driving run but a tame effort

Cole Palmer is running the show now and he drives forward from midfield and has three options to pass to. He decides to go on his own but his tame effort is straight at Darlow. Palmer is taking over this game. He’s dropping deep and causing chaos. Leeds have to get closer to him.

Joao Pedro dinks home!

Lovely pass from Cole Palmer which splits the Leeds defense open and Joao Pedro is in. He waits for Darlow to dash off his line and dinks the ball right over him and in. Lovely assist and finish. You can’t give Palmer and Joao Pedro that much time.

Palmer picks out Pedro for Chelsea's opener Joao Pedro finds the scoresheet for the 10th time this season with a little chip into the back of the net to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead over Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

Bornauw booked for dragging down Palmer

Now it’s Bornauw in the book for pulling back Cole Palmer just moments after he had committed a foul. That’s now four yellow cards, two for each side, inside the first 23 minutes. Chelsea had the ball in a dangerous area there and advantage could have been played. Instead they have a free kick 25 yards out from a good position...

Palmer denied a big chance

A cross from the left picks out Palmer in the box and he looks certain to slot home. But Gruev appears from nowhere and gets a touch on the ball which puts Palmer off his effort. Great defensive tracking from Gruev.

Acheampong booked for a foul on Aaronson

USMNT winger Brenden Aaronson is fouled not once but twice by teenager Josh Acheampong. Aaronson was almost away in the box but Acheampong brought him down and he can have no complaints about that yellow card.

Very even start in west London

Chelsea have had plenty of the ball but haven’t done much with it. Leeds have looked solid and dangerous going forward on a few breaks and set-piece opportunities. Random thought: I’d love to see Chelsea wearing Leeds’ blue socks and Leeds wearing Chelsea’s white socks. That would look great, wouldn’t it? Anyway, back to the game...

Chelsea lineup

Sancho; Gusto, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Andrey Santos; Estevao, Fernandez, Palmer; Joao Pedro

Leeds lineup

Darlow; Bornauw, Bijol, Rodon; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Justin; Aaronson, Gudmundsson; Nmecha

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Jamie Gittens (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Filip Jorgensen (unspecified)

Leeds team news, focus

OUT: Anton Stach (groin), Pascal Struijk (hip)

Chelsea vs Leeds preview — By Nick Mendola

The Blues sit in fifth place with 43 points after 25 matches and find themselves in the middle of a host of teams angling for a top-five finish and a spot in the UEFA Champions League. They beat Wolves 3-1 on Saturday as Cole Palmer’s hat trick proved he is getting back towards his best after injuries.

Chelsea will be wary of their Tuesday visitors after losing 3-1 to Leeds at Elland Road in early December, a result that kicked Leeds’ season into a much better gear. Leeds entered that game in 18th place and the newly-promoted side have not looked back. Daniel Farke’s men have gone 4W-6D-2L in the ensuing 12 matches to move six points clear of the bottom three, as they won 3-1 at home against Nottingham Forest last Friday in a huge match.

Chelsea vs Leeds prediction

Leeds sweeping Chelsea seems like a fever dream of a sentence even given the excellent job done by Farke at Elland Road. The Blues are running well now and are better equipped to deal with two games in a short period of time (even if Leeds have an extra half-day’s rest). Chelsea 3-1 Leeds.

