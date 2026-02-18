Wolves 2-2 Arsenal: Gunners collapse late as title lead starts to slip away
Arsenal were 2-0 up and coasting to a seven-point lead in the Premier League title race, before they shipped two goals in the final half-hour and drew last-place Wolves 2-2 at Molineux Stadium on Wednesday.
WATCH — Wolves v Arsenal full match replay
The Gunners raced out to an early lead when Bukayo Saka scored his first goal since Dec. 3 in just the 5th minute and Piero Hincapie made it 2-0 with his very first in Arsenal red in the 56th, seemingly sending Mikel Arteta’s side on its merry way. But Hugo Bueno quickly pulled Wolves back to within a goal in the 61st, when he uncorked a stunning left-footed curler for his own first goal in the PL. Arsenal looked like escaping with the 2-1 victory until 19-year-old Tom Edozie bundled the ball over the line with a bit of help from Riccardo Calafiori, who had just come on as a substitute seconds earlier after fellow sub Leandro Trossard was forced off with a head injury, in stoppage time.
MORE — Mikel Arteta reaction
Arsenal (58 points) have now dropped 11 points in their last seven PL games, and it will become increasingly difficult for the Gunners to not think, “Oh, no, it’s happening again.” Their lead on Manchester City is five points, having now played one more game than Pep Guardiola’s men. Wolves (10 points) remain 20th, but are now just two points away from surpassing Derby County for the lowest point total in PL history.
What’s next?
- Crystal Palace vs Wolves — Sunday, 9 am ET
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal — Sunday, 11:30 am ET
Wolves vs Arsenal live updates - by Andy Edwards
Wolves vs Arsenal live score: 2-2
Goalscorers: Bukayo Saka (5'), Piero Hinacpie (56'), Hugo Bueno (61'), Tom Edozie (90'+3)
GOAL! Wolves 2-2 Arsenal: Edozie equalizes on his senior debut (90'+3)
GOAL! Wolves 1-2 Arsenal: Bueno curls a beauty for his first in the PL (61')
GOAL! Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: Hincapie gets in behind and finishes into the roof (56')
GOAL! Wolves 0-1 Arsenal: Saka scores bags his first in 2.5 months (5')
Wolves starting XI
Sa - Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci - Thcatchoua, Andre, A. Gomes, Mane, H. Bueno - Bellegarde, Armstrong
Arsenal starting XI
Raya - Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie - Zubimendi, Rice, Saka - Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres
How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (February 18)
Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock
Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League table and are on nine points after Rob Edwards’ side somehow grabbed a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest last week. They also won 1-0 at Grimsby Town in the FA Cup on Sunday to reach the last 16 of that competition as they try and salvage some positives from a dire season. Wolves sit 18 points from safety in the Premier League with 12 games to go.
Arsenal drew at Brentford last Thursday to drop points in the title race and they’re now just four points ahead of Man City. They hammered Wigan 4-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday to reach the last 16 and the quadruple is well and truly on as they face City in the League Cup final at Wembley in March. But the pressure is showing and Mikel Arteta needs his side to take care of business at Wolves.
Wolves team news, focus
Hwang Hee-chan and Toti Gomes are out through injury, while Andre could feature. Wolves made some decent January additions with Adam Armstrong and Angel Gomes coming in and Wolves they will be desperate to keep picking up points and finish on at least 12 this season so they don’t equal Derby County’s record as the worst team in the Premier League history. Given their remaining fixtures, they may have to wait for the last few weeks of the season to try and get a few more points on the board.
Arsenal team news, focus
Arteta is bemoaning injuries starting to pile up again with Martin Odegaard going down, plus Riccardo Calafiori injured in the warm up ahead of the FA Cup win against Wigan on Sunday and Ben White coming off during that game. Mikel Merino is out, while Kai Havertz has also suffered another setback. Arteta tried Saka and Eze in a more central role at the weekend and that could be something we see more of in the final months of the season as Noni Madueke continues to dazzle on the right wing.
Wolves vs Arsenal prediction
This feels like it will be tighter than most people expect, but Arsenal will just about get the job done. Wolves 1-2 Arsenal.