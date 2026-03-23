Ranking the 2026 World Cup kits - Who has the best jerseys?

Nations who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup have started to release their new kits for the tournament, with a huge batch unveiled ahead of the March international break.

And my friends, there are some absolute beauties out there.

MORE — 2026 World Cup full schedule, how to watch live

We all know the play on the pitch in the World Cup this summer is the most important thing, but having a great kit is also right up there on the priorities list.

Below we have the latest 2026 World Cup kit ranking as you can look through which jersey you’re going to get to wear out and about, and we will keep updating this post as and when new kits are released.

Decent designs

South Korea

Tiger's Surprise Attack! 🐯



🇰🇷 South Korea unveiled their 2026 World Cup kits x Nike.



The home shirt camouflages the sacred White Tiger in the pattern, representing the team's resilience, unity, and attacking power.



In the away look, there's still explosiveness and energy, but… pic.twitter.com/bdl8ZAHAN6 — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 19, 2026

Belgium

Ceci n’est pas un maillot, it’s our new away kit. 🎨 #FIFAWORLDCUP pic.twitter.com/dmctiRfIVR — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) March 20, 2026

90 minutes or 24/7. wear yours everywhere.

you're welcome. 🤝



introducing 26 world-class kits for '26: https://t.co/kFNkQLTtFo pic.twitter.com/bJOmAu9ZeJ — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2026

Lovely threads

Argentina

#FechaFIFA La Selección Argentina jugará un amistoso ante Mauritania el próximo viernes 27 de marzo, desde las 20.15, en La Bombonera.



📝https://t.co/B9lfoMdo0e pic.twitter.com/0I6iG6Wth7 — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) March 20, 2026

¿Tranqui nuestra nueva camiseta alternativa, no? 🤪 pic.twitter.com/FJhn44PREt — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) March 20, 2026

Canada

Ice cold icons.



Canada’s 2026 Team Jerseys are shaped by the elements: the classic maple leaf iconography along with stealthily dangerous black ice hero the unshakable mentality of the team.



Shop now at https://t.co/7EuEsmvoLt pic.twitter.com/Hsuh6e2INd — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) March 16, 2026

Uruguay

Mexico

Incondicionales, ¡@adidasMX ya presentó nuestro nuevo jersey de visita! 🤍🤩



Una pieza que fusiona alto rendimiento con identidad profunda, conozcan más sobre el nuevo uniforme aquí: https://t.co/yAFDHgoXNz#SomosMéxico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/h5AirHNe4b — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) March 20, 2026

Norway

Herrelandslagets nye drakter ble lansert i dag. Se hjemme- og bortedrakten her. https://t.co/Ufbrks9VPd — Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) March 19, 2026

England

Elite garments

Colombia

𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚 𝐥𝐚 𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐯𝐚 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚 𝐝𝐞 𝐥𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐨́𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. 😮‍💨🤩



Inspirada en los colores del mar Caribe y el océano Pacífico, la nueva camiseta visitante de la… pic.twitter.com/1jwr9nCV8L — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) March 20, 2026

USA

Japan

Brazil

O único manto com cinco estrelas no peito está

pronto pra voar livre.@nikefootball #NikeFootball pic.twitter.com/xXzhFK8lp0 — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) March 23, 2026

Brazil have dropped their World Cup away kit, linking up with Jordan Brand for the first time in international football 🔥🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Z9TxhrWPWB — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 12, 2026

Germany

Germany's away kit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been released 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/TtU7TSaRDd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 20, 2026

World-class kits

Croatia

Netherlands

Built for the big stage. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/xJMHOM0hcg — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) March 22, 2026

France

𝗟’𝗛𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘 ⌛️

Voici les maillots des Bleus pour la Coupe du Monde 👕🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/KSMhImxKBk — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 23, 2026

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A tribute to heritage, a celebration of family, a design for the future



Introducing the Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana 26/27 home jersey@adidasZA @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/CGHTMHrCPi — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 3, 2026

The day you've been waiting for. South Africa 26/27 home and away jersey 💛💚

Available now.@adidasza @adidas pic.twitter.com/yeGkMW0Oxu — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 20, 2026

Spain