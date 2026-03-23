Ranking the 2026 World Cup kits - Who has the best jerseys?
Nations who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup have started to release their new kits for the tournament, with a huge batch unveiled ahead of the March international break.
And my friends, there are some absolute beauties out there.
MORE — 2026 World Cup full schedule, how to watch live
We all know the play on the pitch in the World Cup this summer is the most important thing, but having a great kit is also right up there on the priorities list.
Below we have the latest 2026 World Cup kit ranking as you can look through which jersey you’re going to get to wear out and about, and we will keep updating this post as and when new kits are released.
Decent designs
South Korea
Tiger's Surprise Attack! 🐯— Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 19, 2026
🇰🇷 South Korea unveiled their 2026 World Cup kits x Nike.
The home shirt camouflages the sacred White Tiger in the pattern, representing the team's resilience, unity, and attacking power.
In the away look, there's still explosiveness and energy, but… pic.twitter.com/bdl8ZAHAN6
Belgium
Ceci n’est pas un maillot, it’s our new away kit. 🎨 #FIFAWORLDCUP pic.twitter.com/dmctiRfIVR— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) March 20, 2026
90 minutes or 24/7. wear yours everywhere.— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2026
you're welcome. 🤝
introducing 26 world-class kits for '26: https://t.co/kFNkQLTtFo pic.twitter.com/bJOmAu9ZeJ
Lovely threads
Argentina
#FechaFIFA La Selección Argentina jugará un amistoso ante Mauritania el próximo viernes 27 de marzo, desde las 20.15, en La Bombonera.— 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) March 20, 2026
📝https://t.co/B9lfoMdo0e pic.twitter.com/0I6iG6Wth7
¿Tranqui nuestra nueva camiseta alternativa, no? 🤪 pic.twitter.com/FJhn44PREt— 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) March 20, 2026
Canada
Ice cold icons.— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) March 16, 2026
Canada’s 2026 Team Jerseys are shaped by the elements: the classic maple leaf iconography along with stealthily dangerous black ice hero the unshakable mentality of the team.
Shop now at https://t.co/7EuEsmvoLt pic.twitter.com/Hsuh6e2INd
Uruguay
Every pitch is our battlefield.#BornToBattle pic.twitter.com/0tsOKsZ2ey— Uruguay National Team (@Uruguay__EN) March 21, 2026
Mexico
#ElApoyo de nuestros Incondicionales no lo supera nadie. 🫶#SomosMéxico 🇲🇽 @VisaMX— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) November 18, 2025
*Publicidad para México* pic.twitter.com/KfxfdcXToi
Incondicionales, ¡@adidasMX ya presentó nuestro nuevo jersey de visita! 🤍🤩— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) March 20, 2026
Una pieza que fusiona alto rendimiento con identidad profunda, conozcan más sobre el nuevo uniforme aquí: https://t.co/yAFDHgoXNz#SomosMéxico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/h5AirHNe4b
Norway
Herrelandslagets nye drakter ble lansert i dag. Se hjemme- og bortedrakten her. https://t.co/Ufbrks9VPd— Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) March 19, 2026
England
Elite garments
Colombia
𝗨𝗻𝗮 𝗿𝗮́𝗳𝗮𝗴𝗮 𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮, 𝗮𝘇𝘂𝗹 𝘆 𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗮 🟡🟡🔵🔴#LaSeleNosUne🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/zvcvXI40Af— Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) March 12, 2026
𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚 𝐥𝐚 𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐯𝐚 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚 𝐝𝐞 𝐥𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐨́𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. 😮💨🤩— Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) March 20, 2026
Inspirada en los colores del mar Caribe y el océano Pacífico, la nueva camiseta visitante de la… pic.twitter.com/1jwr9nCV8L
USA
Japan
🔹 #最高の景色を 🔹#堂安律— サッカー日本代表 🇯🇵 (@jfa_samuraiblue) November 23, 2025
『FIFAワールドカップ26🏆』
開幕まであと2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣日⌛@FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup#SAMURAIBLUE#jfa #daihyo #サッカー日本代表 pic.twitter.com/GgjI6G0va4
COLORS ー もっと、自由に。— サッカー日本代表 🇯🇵 (@jfa_samuraiblue) March 20, 2026
ここにあるのは、真っ白なキャンバス。
#jfa #サッカー日本代表 #最高の景色を #adidasFootball pic.twitter.com/A4SIdQSkh8
Brazil
O único manto com cinco estrelas no peito está— brasil (@CBF_Futebol) March 23, 2026
pronto pra voar livre.@nikefootball #NikeFootball pic.twitter.com/xXzhFK8lp0
Brazil have dropped their World Cup away kit, linking up with Jordan Brand for the first time in international football 🔥🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Z9TxhrWPWB— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 12, 2026
Germany
Gemeinsam! ❤️🔥— DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) November 17, 2025
🇩🇪 0:0 #GERSVK #dfbteam
📸 DFB/Philipp Reinhard pic.twitter.com/YqD7tUgWNP
Germany's away kit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been released 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/TtU7TSaRDd— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 20, 2026
World-class kits
Croatia
Tri pogleda - jedan cilj 🇭🇷🔥#Family #Vatreni❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/T5PeFX2GnU— HNS (@HNS_CFF) March 23, 2026
Netherlands
France
𝗟’𝗛𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘 ⌛️— Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) March 23, 2026
Voici les maillots des Bleus pour la Coupe du Monde 👕🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/KSMhImxKBk
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
A tribute to heritage, a celebration of family, a design for the future— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 3, 2026
Introducing the Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana 26/27 home jersey@adidasZA @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/CGHTMHrCPi
The day you've been waiting for. South Africa 26/27 home and away jersey 💛💚— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 20, 2026
Available now.@adidasza @adidas pic.twitter.com/yeGkMW0Oxu
Spain
La segunda equipación que @adidas_ES ha presentado para la #CopaMundialFIFA no tiene NINGÚN TIPO DE SENTIDO.— Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) March 20, 2026
ℹ️ Todos los detalles: https://t.co/T9z3n5lzPl
🎁 Puedes comprarla aquí: https://t.co/SMIcLH1OFW #VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/14DfGDLYmn