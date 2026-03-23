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What March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Second Round of NCAA women’s tournament
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Jessie Diggins feels the love in her last cross-country skiing race before retirement
High Point v Arkansas
Why a Cinderella is so hard to find this NCAA Tournament

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Report: Giants valuation is $10.8 billion
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What’s next for Williams and the 49ers?

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Ranking the 2026 World Cup kits - Who has the best jerseys?

  
Published March 23, 2026 10:23 AM

Nations who have qualified for the 2026 World Cup have started to release their new kits for the tournament, with a huge batch unveiled ahead of the March international break.

And my friends, there are some absolute beauties out there.

MORE2026 World Cup full schedule, how to watch live

We all know the play on the pitch in the World Cup this summer is the most important thing, but having a great kit is also right up there on the priorities list.

Below we have the latest 2026 World Cup kit ranking as you can look through which jersey you’re going to get to wear out and about, and we will keep updating this post as and when new kits are released.

Decent designs

South Korea

Belgium

Lovely threads

Argentina

Canada

Uruguay

Mexico

Norway

England

Elite garments

Colombia

USA

Japan

Brazil

Germany

World-class kits

Croatia

Netherlands

France

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain