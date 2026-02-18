 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Texas Tech
Texas Tech standout JT Toppin will miss rest of season with torn ACL in right knee
NCAA Basketball: San Diego at Washington
San Diego won’t bring back men’s basketball head coach Steve Lavin next season
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Nebraska
Iowa apologizes for fan approaching Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg during postgame handshake

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260218.jpg
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260218.jpg
Hincapie blasts Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260218.jpg
Bueno’s curler gives Wolves hope v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Texas Tech
Texas Tech standout JT Toppin will miss rest of season with torn ACL in right knee
NCAA Basketball: San Diego at Washington
San Diego won’t bring back men’s basketball head coach Steve Lavin next season
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Nebraska
Iowa apologizes for fan approaching Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg during postgame handshake

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260218.jpg
Saka heads Arsenal 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260218.jpg
Hincapie blasts Arsenal 2-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_260218.jpg
Bueno’s curler gives Wolves hope v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after dropping more points vs last-place Wolves?

  
Published February 18, 2026 05:54 PM

It couldn’t possibly be happening again — could it? Surely, Arsenal aren’t letting the Premier League title slip through their fingers for the third straight season after throwing away a two-goal lead against last-place Wolves on Wednesday.

WOLVES 2-2 ARSENAL Video highlights & recap

Surely not, only Mikel Arteta’s side now leads Manchester City by just five points, having played one more game than Pep Guardiola’s men. That’s 11 points dropped in their last seven games as we approach the business end of a season which, at one point, saw them nine points clear of the field.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after dropping more points vs last-place Wolves?

“Really tough to accept it, but the second half we didn’t perform at the level in any aspect of the game — the standards that are required to win a game in the Premier League — and we paid the price.”

On the test facing the club now: “You have to stand up. When you have a moment of difficulty like we feel really frustrated with ourselves, you have the perfect game — against Spurs away [on Sunday] to go and show how much we want it, and how good we are. That’s it. That’s what we have to do: talk on the pitch.”

On what went wrong: “There were too many things that went wrong, it was one after the other basically. We never got any dominance or control of the game. We scored the second goal, and still. It’s better not to judge it [right now], we are all too emotional about it and it’s not the moment to do it. It’s a moment where you do not perform and you are at this level, the expectations are where they are. If not, you have to take the hit, because we deserve it.”

On his message to the players after another slip-up: “It is very easy now, in the emotions, to start to say things that can damage the team. That’s the ultimate and the worst decision that you can make, because everybody wants to do their best, nobody questions that. Today we were not at the level and the standards that are required. When you do that, and you want to be at this level, you have to take the hit.”

“The enjoyment comes from moments of suffering. If you believe in the Premier League you don’t have to go through tough periods, that’s not the reality. The enjoyment comes from those moments when you are not your best — OK, get through and find a way to do that.”

On whether there’s an issue with effort: “No, not that. No, not that. I never seen that in this team. There are many other aspects that you have to do very basic things, the simple things, much better than we have done if you want to really dominate the game.”

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, on the result

“Disappointed. Not much else to say. There was a big difference in how we played in the first half and the second half. We dropped our standards and we got punished for it.”

On whether nerves are creeping in on the team: “Time to focus on ourselves, improve our standards and improve our performances — and it is in our control.”