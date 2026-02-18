MLS season preview: How to watch Lionel Messi & Heung-min Son, schedule, top storylines

Major League Soccer is set to kick off its 31st season this weekend (if you can believe it), with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami primed to defend their 2025 MLS Cup crown against 29 other teams in a World Cup year.

It’s been 32 years since the United States hosted the 1994 World Cup, marking the launch of MLS in 1996. Now, more than three decades later, MLS is not only still standing, but making significant strides to become one of the world’s most intriguing (and unpredictable) leagues from one year to the next.

Messi isn’t the only mega-star chasing silverware in 2026, as LAFC’s Heung-min Son (12 goals, 4 assists in 13 appearances including playoffs) and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Thomas Muller (8 goals, 3 assists in 12 appearances) are back for their first full season in MLS after making a profound impact upon arrival last summer.

To say that soccer is hot in North America right now, would be an understatement.

How to watch 2026 MLS season

Dates: February 21 to November 7 (regular season)

How to watch: Apple TV (worldwide)

Top storylines for 2026 MLS season

Final (full) season following the spring-to-fall schedule, before shifting to Europe’s fall-to-spring calendar starting in July 2027. The league will play a 14-game transitional season from February to May next year. ( FULL DETAILS

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami aim to defend 2025 MLS Cup. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba retired after winning the final in December, making way for Rodrigo De Paul (joined permanently this winter) and Sergio Reguilon to join ahead of Miami Freedom Park’s opening on April 4. ( MORE

MLS clubs are spending real money to bring future stars to the league: forward German Berterame , Inter Miami ($15 million); forward Facundo Torres , Austin FC ($9.5 million); forward Louis Munteanu , DC United ($10 million); midfielder Mateusz Bogusz , Houston Dynamo ($10 million); midfielder Stephen Eustaquio , LAFC (loan with $8 million option); winger Jorge Ruvalcaba , New York Red Bulls ($6.5 million); forward Morgan Guilavogui , Real Salt Lake ($6 million); forward Ezekiel Alladoh , Philadelphia Union ($4.5 million); defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi , Chicago Fire ($3 million)

(Minnesota United), (San Jose Earthquakes), Luca de la Torre (Charlotte FC - $2 million) Oh, yeah, and the very small, teeny-tiny matter of the 2026 World Cup being played on American, Mexican and Canadian soil. MLS will take a seven-week break in the middle of the season, from May 25 to July 16, as a number of club training facilities will be occupied by various national teams.

MLS Week 1 schedule & scores

Saturday, February 21

St. Louis City vs Charlotte FC — 2:30 pm ET

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United — 4:45 pm ET

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Real Salt Lake — 7:30 pm ET

DC United vs Philadelphia Union — 7:30 pm ET

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls — 7:30 pm ET

Houston Dynamo vs Chicago Fire — 8:30 pm ET

Austin FC vs Minnesota United — 8:30 pm ET

FC Dallas vs Toronto FC — 8:30 pm ET

Nashville SC vs New England Revolution — 8:30 pm ET

LAFC vs Inter Miami — 9:30 pm ET

Portland Timbers vs Columbus Crew — 10:30 pm ET

San Diego FC vs CF Montreal — 10:30 pm ET

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting KC — 10:30 pm ET

Sunday, February 22

LA Galaxy vs New York City FC — 7 pm ET

Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids — 9:15 pm ET