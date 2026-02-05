UEFA coefficient rankings: Why 5th place is the new 4th in the Premier League

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal reportedly wins salary arbitration case, will be paid record $32 million
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
Patriots vs. Seahawks prediction: UPDATED Odds, picks, best bets, player props for Super Bowl LX
SB HTW.jpg
How to watch 2026 Super Bowl: TV info, schedule, kickoff for New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Top Clips

nbc_csu_dkclip_260205.jpg
Best bets and prediction for Super Bowl LX
nbc_csu_vonmiller_260205.jpg
Miller never thought he’d win Super Bowl MVP
nbc_roto_superbowlpassattemptv2_260205.jpg
Will three or more players throw Super Bowl pass?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal reportedly wins salary arbitration case, will be paid record $32 million
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
Patriots vs. Seahawks prediction: UPDATED Odds, picks, best bets, player props for Super Bowl LX
SB HTW.jpg
How to watch 2026 Super Bowl: TV info, schedule, kickoff for New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Top Clips

nbc_csu_dkclip_260205.jpg
Best bets and prediction for Super Bowl LX
nbc_csu_vonmiller_260205.jpg
Miller never thought he’d win Super Bowl MVP
nbc_roto_superbowlpassattemptv2_260205.jpg
Will three or more players throw Super Bowl pass?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

UEFA coefficient rankings: Why 5th place is the new 4th in the Premier League

  
Published February 5, 2026 04:49 PM

England is barreling toward securing a fifth spot in the UEFA Champions League next season, for the second straight season, as Premier League clubs continue to pace the field in European competitions.

MOREWhat we learned from the Champions League knockout draw

After completing the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, English clubs are miles ahead of every other league and the Premier League is the only league with all of its European qualifiers (all nine of them) still competing. The two nations which finish with the highest average coefficient scores (points are won with each positive result in the three European competitions) will earn an extra place for the 2026-27 season.

Italy and Germany each secured the extra spots for the 2024-25 season (the first one for the new format), while England and Spain did so ahead of the current campaign.

There were six Premier League clubs in the Champions League this season thanks to Tottenham Hotspur winning the Europa League, and that could well be the case again with Aston Villa finishing 2nd in the league phase and looking like one of the favorites to lift the trophy in Istanbul this spring.

Current UEFA association coefficient scores

  1. England — 20.958 points — 9/9 remaining
  2. Portugal — 16.600 — 4/5
  3. Germany — 16.214 — 6/7
  4. Spain — 15.531 — 6/8
  5. Italy — 15.500 — 6/7
  6. France — 13.750 — 5/7
  7. Poland — 13.625 — 3/4
  8. Greece — 12.100 — 4/5
  9. Cyprus — 11.906 — 2/4
  10. Denmark — 11.750 — 1/4

Now that England’s dominance of European competitions has been clearly established, which Premier League clubs might benefit come the end of the season? As it turns out, quite a few of them…

Latest Premier League standings — The race for Champions League qualification

  1. Arsenal — 16-5-3, +29 GD, 53 points
  2. Manchester City — 14-5-5, +26 GD, 47 points
  3. Aston Villa — 14-4-6, +9 GD, 46 points
  4. Manchester United — 11-8-5, +8 GD, 41 points
  5. Chelsea — 1-7-6, +15 GD, 40 points
  6. Liverpool — 11-6-7, +6 GD, 39 points
  7. Brentford — 11-3-10, +4 GD, 36 points
  8. Fulham — 10-4-10, -1 GD, 34 points
  9. Everton — 9-7-8, -1 GD, 34 points
  10. Sunderland — 9-9-6, +1 GD, 33 points
  11. Newcastle — 9-6-9, 0 GD, 33 points
  12. Bournemouth — 8-9-7, -3 GD, 33 points