Ranking the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open Field: Full list of all 156 players at Riviera Country Club

One-hundred and fifty six players are slated to play in the 81st U.S. Women’s Open this week at Riviera Country Club — the second major of the season.

U.S. Opens are notoriously tricky, but there is a clear No. 1 here. In fact, she’s the No. 1 player in the world right now: Nelly Korda.

Korda won The Chevron Championship — the first major of the season — back in April. It was her second Chevron title and third major overall.

Just a week after her win at Memorial Park, Korda won again at the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. Her only other start since then was at the Kroger Queen City Championship in mid-May, where she finished T-8.

Prior to that T-8, Korda hadn’t finished lower than second all season, through six starts.

Missing from Korda’s resume is this tournament, with her best finish at the U.S. Women’s Open being T-2 in 2025.

Despite the season-low finish at Queen City, Korda is still the overwhelming favorite here. She is undeniably the best women’s player in the world right now.

Here’s my full ranking of the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open field:

1-10

1. Nelly Korda: Korda really needs no introduction (although she got a lengthy one above). No. 1 in the world. Won the first major of the year. On an absolute tear this season. Easy favorite.

2. Jeeno Thitikul: The current world No. 2 was passed by Korda after the latter won the Chevron, but make no mistake: Thitikul is still playing stellar golf — and on the hunt for her first major title. She won the Mizuho Americas Open in May and the Honda LPGA Thailand in February.

3. Ruoning Yin: Yin is winless this season, but after missing the cut at the JM Eagle LA in mid-April, the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA champion has been playing her best golf of the season, including a T-2 at the Chevron, second at Mizuho and fourth at Queen City.

4. Hyo-joo Kim: The world No. 3 won back-to-back titles at the Fortinet Founders Cup and Ford Championship in March but hasn’t played on tour since finishing sixth at the Chevron in late April. She’s going on a 12-year major drought, with her one and only being the 2014 Evian.

5. Hannah Green: Green has also won two tournaments this season, cementing herself as one of the hottest players in the game right now. She won the HSBC and JM Eagle LA and finished T-7 at the Chevron. She last played at Mizuho, finishing T-14.

6. Lydia Ko: The world No. 10 is winless this season, but Ko knows how to win majors. That being said, the U.S. Women’s Open has eluded her. A win here would earn Ko what the LPGA considers the career grand slam since she would have won four of the five majors. She’s coming off a T-8 at Queen City.

7. Jin-young Ko: She hasn’t been her sharpest this season, but the 2019 Chevron champion is coming off a T-5 at Queen City.

8. Yuka Saso: This is a wild card, seeing as Saso has missed the cut in six of her 11 starts this season, but Saso knows how to win U.S. Opens — she has two (2021, 2024) to back that up. U.S. Opens are notoriously tricky, so I’m not counting out anyone who has two to their name.

9. Celine Boutier: Boutier is peaking at the right time, being the most recent winner on tour after winning the ShopRite LPGA last weekend. The 2023 Evian champion jumped almost 10 spots to No. 20 in the world ranking thanks to her win.

10. Minjee Lee: A three-time major winner, Lee won her sole U.S. Open title in 2022. She started the season with two top fives but hasn’t played on tour since April, when she finished T-49 at the Chevron.

11-20

11. Miyu Yamashita: The reigning Women’s Open champion. No wins this season, but she’s coming off her best finish of 2026: third at Queen City.

12. Patty Tavatanakit: The 2021 Chevron champion nearly won at Memorial Park in April, finishing T-2 behind Korda. She’s made five of eight cuts this season, not finishing lower than T-27 when she has advanced to the weekend.

13. Ariya Jutanugarn: It has been eight years since Jutanugarn won her U.S. Open title. She’s also the 2016 Women’s Open champion. This could be an opportunity to turn things around after missing four of seven cuts this season so far.

14. Lottie Woad: In just her second year on tour, Woad won her second LPGA title at Queen City last month. Her best finish at this tournament was T-31 in 2025.

15. Charley Hull: It becomes increasingly baffling every year that Hull has never won a major title. This is one of the tournaments where she has finished runner-up, doing so in 2023. She missed the cut last week at ShopRite and hasn’t finished better than T-10 on tour all season.

16. Maja Stark: The defending U.S. Women’s Open champion has been transparent about her struggles after winning her first major title last year. Following that win, she missed the cut at five of seven tournaments. But Stark has prioritized strengthening the team around her and is currently playing her best golf this season, most recently finishing T-16 at Queen City.

17. Sei-young Kim: The 2020 Women’s PGA champion, Kim has a few top 10s this season. She missed the cut at the Chevron.

18. A-lim Kim: The 2020 winner of this tournament, Kim has missed three of five cuts on tour this season, dating back to late March. She was most recently T-30 at Queen City.

19. Mao Saigo: The 2025 Chevron champion, Saigo hasn’t fared as well this season, with no top 10s so far. She was T-59 at the Chevron and was most recently T-30 at Queen City.

20. Jennifer Kupcho: The 2022 Chevron champion, Kupcho missed the cut at ShopRite last week, but prior to that, she had four consecutive tourneys where she didn’t finish lower than T-13.

21-30

21. Lauren Coughlin

22. Grace Kim

23. Allisen Corpuz

24. Brooke Henderson

25. Nasa Hataoka

26. Angel Yin

27. Hye-jin Choi

28. Gaby Lopez

29. Aki Iwai

30. Rio Takeda

31-40

31. Chizzy Iwai

32. In-gee Chun

33. Sung-hyun Park

34. Lilia Vu

35. Hinako Shibuno

36. Auston Kim

37. Andrea Lee

38. Danielle Kang

39. Anna Nordqvist

40. Jeongeun Lee6

41-50

41. Minami Katsu

42. Carlota Ciganda

43. Rose Zhang

44. Ayaka Furue

45. Linn Grant

46. Jin-hee Im

47. Esther Henseleit

48. Leona Maguire

49. Ingrid Lindblad

50. Mi-hyang Lee

51-60

51. Youmin Hwang

52. Casandra Alexander

53. Shuri Sakuma

54. Megan Kang

55. Lindy Duncan

56. Ina Yoon

57. Hyunjo Yoo

58. Minsol Kim

59. Stephanie Kyriacou

60. Amy Yang

61-70

61. Yui Kawamoto

62. So-mi Lee

63. Ashleigh Buhai

64. Alison Lee

65. Sakura Koiwai

66. Brittany Lang

67. Michelle Wie West

68. Yealimi Noh

69. Nanna Koerstz Madsen

70. Jasmine Suwannapura

71-80

71. Bianca Pagdanganan

72. Madelene Sagstrom

73. Yani Tseng

74. Xiyu Janet Lin

75. Jaravee Boonchant

76. Muni He

77. Gurleen Kaur

78. Peiyun Chien

79. Bronte Law

80. Fuka Suga

81-90

81. Chiara Tamburlini

82. Chanettee Wannasaen

83. Paula Reto

84. Jiyai Shin

85. Lucy Li

86. Mimi Rhodes

87. Napat Lertsadwattana

88. Kaleiya Romero

89. Kaylyn Noh

90. Gina Kim

91-100

91. Megha Ganne

92. Yuri Yoshida

93. Jungmin Hong

94. Natsumi Hayakawa

95. Minji Kang

96. Amiyu Ozeki

97. Ally Ewing

98. Catherine Park

99. Shiho Kuwaki

100. Sayaka Takahashi

101-110

101. Ai Suzuki

102. Becky Morgan

103. Johanna Sjursen

104. Olivia Mehaffey

105. Zoe Cusack (a)

106. Asterisk Talley (a)

107. Aphrodite Deng (a)

108. Weiwei Zhang

109. Yue Zhang

110. Miranda Wang

111-120

111. Lois Lau

112. Sora Kamiya

113. Chia-yen Wu

114. Jiwon Ko

115. Julia Lopez Ramirez

116. Yuna Araki

117. Jie-en Lin (a)

118. Addie Dobson (a)

119. Sarah Hammett (a)

120. Veronika Kedronova (a)

121-130

121. Paula Francisco (a)

122. Anna Huang

123. Nataliya Guseva

124. Lauren Kim (a)

125. Amy Seung Hyun Lee (a)

126. Anita Lumpongpoung (a)

127. Melanie Green

128. Brianna Do

129. Karis Davidson

130. Hailee Cooper

131-140

131. Da-yeon Lee

132. Paula Martin Sampedro (a)

133. Maria Jose Marin (a)

134. Soomin Oh (a)

135. Nellie Ong (a)

136. Meja Ortengren (a)

137. Katherine Muzi

138. Laney Frye

139. Jenny Bae

140. Carla Bernat Escuder

141-150

141. Paulina del Rosario

142. Dewi Weber

143. Liqi Zeng

144. Athena Singh (a)

145. Pajaree Anannarukarn

146. Yan Liu

147. Siuue Wu

148. Miyuu Goto

149. Ana Belac

150. Farah O’Keefe (a)

151-156

151. Ina Kim-Schaad (a)

152. Chloe Kovelesky (a)

153. Thanana Kotchasanmanee (a)

154. Kiara Romero (a)

155. Sofia Rivera (a)

156. Katelyn Kong (a)

