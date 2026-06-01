With superstars taking center stage across Canada, Mexico and the United States of America this summer, we are set for a dazzling 2026 men’s World Cup.

MORE — World Cup base camps for every team | 2026 World Cup hub | 2026 World Cup daily schedule

But which players are going to be appointment viewing during the 104-game tournament which runs from June 11 to July 19?

Below we rank the top 25 players at the World Cup and we will update this list and add honorable mentions during the tournament as form fluctuates.

Somehow we had to leave out Sadio Mane, Gabriel, Enzo Fernandez, Willian Pacho, Joshua Kimmich, Luis Diaz, Antoine Semenyo, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo and Luka Modric from our initial list.

But there’s still plenty of time for them to make it back in the top 25 over the next month or so.

Ranking the top 25 players at the 2026 World Cup

25. Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

24. Jamal Musiala (Germany)

23. Declan Rice (England)

22. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

21. William Saliba (France)

20. Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

19. Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

18. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)

17. Joao Neves (Portugal)

16. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

15. Federico Valverde (Uruguay)

14. Vitinha (Portugal)

13. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

12. Pedri (Spain)

11. Rodri (Spain)

10. Desire Doue (France)

9. Michael Olise (France)

8. Erling Haaland (Norway)

7. Raphinha (Brazil)

6. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

5. Harry Kane (England)

4. Lionel Messi (Argentina)

3. Ousmane Dembele (France)

2. Lamine Yamal (Spain)

1. Kylian Mbappe (France)