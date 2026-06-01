 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Fever open Commissioner’s Cup defense as Caitlin Clark tries to end a 2-game shooting slump
Alex Bowman
Battling vertigo, NASCAR driver Alex Bowman says ‘I’m as close to 100% as I’m going to get’
Cristopher Sánchez
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez closes in on Orel Hershiser’s MLB record with 44 2/3 straight shutout innings

Top Clips

nbc_pft_darttrumpv2_260601.jpg
Unpacking Dart’s response to scrutiny over Trump
nbc_pft_harbughresponsev2_260601.jpg
Harbaugh: Dart-Carter interaction ‘made us better’
nbc_roto_bluejaysplayoffs_260601.jpg
Analyzing Blue Jays’ odds to make the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Fever open Commissioner’s Cup defense as Caitlin Clark tries to end a 2-game shooting slump
Alex Bowman
Battling vertigo, NASCAR driver Alex Bowman says ‘I’m as close to 100% as I’m going to get’
Cristopher Sánchez
Phillies’ Cristopher Sánchez closes in on Orel Hershiser’s MLB record with 44 2/3 straight shutout innings

Top Clips

nbc_pft_darttrumpv2_260601.jpg
Unpacking Dart’s response to scrutiny over Trump
nbc_pft_harbughresponsev2_260601.jpg
Harbaugh: Dart-Carter interaction ‘made us better’
nbc_roto_bluejaysplayoffs_260601.jpg
Analyzing Blue Jays’ odds to make the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Ranking the top 25 players at the 2026 World Cup

  
Published June 1, 2026 01:48 PM

With superstars taking center stage across Canada, Mexico and the United States of America this summer, we are set for a dazzling 2026 men’s World Cup.

MOREWorld Cup base camps for every team | 2026 World Cup hub | 2026 World Cup daily schedule

But which players are going to be appointment viewing during the 104-game tournament which runs from June 11 to July 19?

Below we rank the top 25 players at the World Cup and we will update this list and add honorable mentions during the tournament as form fluctuates.

Somehow we had to leave out Sadio Mane, Gabriel, Enzo Fernandez, Willian Pacho, Joshua Kimmich, Luis Diaz, Antoine Semenyo, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo and Luka Modric from our initial list.

But there’s still plenty of time for them to make it back in the top 25 over the next month or so.

Ranking the top 25 players at the 2026 World Cup

25. Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)
24. Jamal Musiala (Germany)
23. Declan Rice (England)
22. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)
21. William Saliba (France)

20. Julian Alvarez (Argentina)
19. Vinicius Junior (Brazil)
18. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)
17. Joao Neves (Portugal)
16. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

15. Federico Valverde (Uruguay)
14. Vitinha (Portugal)
13. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)
12. Pedri (Spain)
11. Rodri (Spain)

10. Desire Doue (France)
9. Michael Olise (France)
8. Erling Haaland (Norway)
7. Raphinha (Brazil)
6. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

5. Harry Kane (England)
4. Lionel Messi (Argentina)
3. Ousmane Dembele (France)
2. Lamine Yamal (Spain)
1. Kylian Mbappe (France)