2026 World Cup base camps: Where will each team be based during the tournament?
Where will the 48 teams playing at the 2026 World Cup this summer be based? It’s a great question, and one we are here to help with.
With 104 games taking place across the USA, Mexico and Canada in the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup, if you’re not close to one of the 16 host cities where games will be played, don’t fret: you could still go and see plenty of the best players in the world on, or near, the training field.
Plenty of national teams have confirmed the exact location of where they will train and be staying, and it remains to be seen if fans will be able to watch training or meet the players.
Below are the latest confirmed bases for each 2026 World Cup team, and we will update it as and when more locations are confirmed.
2026 World Cup bases for each team: Training camp locations, cities, full details
Alexandria, Virginia
Croatia
Austin, Texas
Saudi Arabia
Boca Raton, Florida
Curacao
Boston, Massachusetts
France
Charlotte, North Carolina
Scotland
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Spain
Chester, Pennsylvania
Ivory Coast
Columbus, Ohio
Ecuador
Greensboro, North Carolina
Norway
Guadalajara, Mexico
South Korea
Colombia
Kansas City, Kansas/Missouri
Argentina
England
Netherlands
Morristown, New Jersey
Brazil
Nashville, Tennessee
Japan
New Tecumseth, Ontario
Panama
Oakland, California
Australia
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Uruguay
Santa Barbara, California
Austria
Qatar
San Diego, California
Switzerland
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Germany