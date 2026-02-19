 Skip navigation
2026 World Cup base camps: Where will each team be based during the tournament?

  
Published February 19, 2026 10:55 AM

Where will the 48 teams playing at the 2026 World Cup this summer be based? It’s a great question, and one we are here to help with.

MOREFull 2026 World Cup schedule, how to watch live info

With 104 games taking place across the USA, Mexico and Canada in the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup, if you’re not close to one of the 16 host cities where games will be played, don’t fret: you could still go and see plenty of the best players in the world on, or near, the training field.

Plenty of national teams have confirmed the exact location of where they will train and be staying, and it remains to be seen if fans will be able to watch training or meet the players.

Below are the latest confirmed bases for each 2026 World Cup team, and we will update it as and when more locations are confirmed.

2026 World Cup bases for each team: Training camp locations, cities, full details

Alexandria, Virginia

Croatia

Austin, Texas

Saudi Arabia

Boca Raton, Florida

Curacao

Boston, Massachusetts

France

Charlotte, North Carolina

Scotland

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Spain

Chester, Pennsylvania

Ivory Coast

Columbus, Ohio

Ecuador

Greensboro, North Carolina

Norway

Guadalajara, Mexico

South Korea
Colombia

Kansas City, Kansas/Missouri

Argentina
England
Netherlands

Morristown, New Jersey

Brazil

Nashville, Tennessee

Japan

New Tecumseth, Ontario

Panama

Oakland, California

Australia

Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Uruguay

Santa Barbara, California

Austria
Qatar

San Diego, California

Switzerland

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Germany